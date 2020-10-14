Alexei Navalny revealed the names of the people who paid for his treatment at the Berlin clinic “Charite”. He wrote about this on his page in Instagram…

According to the oppositionist, treatment in Germany cost 49.9 thousand euros (4.5 million rubles). The money for this was allocated by the entrepreneur living in the UK Yevgeny Chichvarkin, economist Sergey Aleksashenko and IT specialist Roman Ivanov.

The private plane that brought Navalny to Berlin was paid for by businessman Boris Zimin. The flight cost him 79 thousand euros (7.1 million rubles).

Navalny also noted that he does not yet know how much the further stay in Germany will cost, since it is difficult to determine the period of full recovery. “Yesterday I went to the hospital to do a new batch of tests, they said that everything is going well so far. But in any case, Yevgeny Chichvarkin also covered the costs, ”the oppositionist wrote.

Earlier, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy of the EU Josep Borrell said that the foreign ministers of the EU countries had made a decision on anti-Russian sanctions to be introduced due to the situation with Alexei Navalny.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin. The Bundeswehr later announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body.