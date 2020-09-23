The poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny was released from inpatient treatment at the Berlin Charité on Tuesday. The clinic announced on Wednesday.

The patient’s state of health has improved to such an extent that the acute medical treatment could be ended. This comes from a press release from the Charité. The attending physicians considered a full recovery possible due to the previous course and the current condition of the patient. “Any long-term consequences of the severe poisoning can only be assessed later,” it says.

The public communication on the state of health was made in agreement with him and his wife. Navalny was treated in the Charité for a total of 32 days, 24 days of which in an intensive care unit.

A few days ago Navalny had already spoken on the social network Instagram. The photo he published showed him climbing stairs in the Charité. In the post he described his recovery process.

There are still many problems to be solved, wrote the 44-year-old, but “the amazing doctors” at the Charité “have solved the main problem”. They would have turned him from a “technically lively person” to someone who had every chance “to become the highest form of being in modern society again – a person who can quickly scroll through Instagram and understand where to go without hesitation Likes placed “.

Navalny had collapsed on August 20 on a flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow and two days later, at the insistence of his family and supporters, he was taken to Berlin University Hospital Charité for treatment. The 44-year-old is now conscious again and on the mend.

According to the federal government, the opposition was “undoubtedly” poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novitschok group, which was developed in the former Soviet Union. Moscow rejects the suspicion that Russian government agencies may have deliberately poisoned Navalny.

On Tuesday, the day he was released from inpatient treatment, Navalny commented on Russia’s role via Instagram – and mocked Russian President Putin. He claimed that it could be that Navalny swallowed the poison himself. “Good version,” writes Navalny. “I think that should be investigated very carefully.”

Then Navalny continues the theory full of sarcasm: “I cooked ‘Novitschok’ in the kitchen and took a sip from a bottle on the plane. Then I fell into a coma. Before that, my wife, friends and colleagues agreed that they would not allow the Ministry of Health to insist that they bring me to Germany for treatment. ”

To die in a hospital in Omsk and end up in a morgue where the cause of death would be determined ‘lived enough’ – “that was the ultimate goal of my crafty plan. But Putin saw through me. He simply cannot be fooled. ”As a result, he was in a coma“ like a fool ”for 18 days, but did not achieve his goal. “The provocation failed!” (Tsp)