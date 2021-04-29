Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reappeared on April 29 during his appearance in the defamation trial of a lost World War II veteran, for which he will have to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $ 11,500). In addition, its network of offices announced the dissolution to prevent its collaborators and supporters from being criminally prosecuted for extremism.

Since he started his hunger strike, Russian opponent Alexei Navalny had not been seen in public. It was only known about him that his health had drastically worsened, all through his collaborators. This Thursday, April 29, Navalny appeared by videoconference to appear in the lawsuit that he had opened for defamation against a veteran of World War II.

At trial, Navalny pleaded not guilty and claimed that the case had been carried out with irregularities. Despite this, he was found guilty and will have to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (about $ 11,500).

The opponent was denounced for calling “sold” and “traitors” to the protagonists of a video that defended the constitutional amendments promoted by Vladimir Putin, among them, the veteran Ignat Artemenko.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany Olga MALTSEVA AFP

During his appearance, Navalny claimed to currently weigh 72 kilos, “the same as when he was in seventh grade.” He also added that he is beginning to eat vegetables, which are added to the oatmeal porridge that he can eat today, according to the recommendations of his own doctors.

The European Parliament demands once again the release of the opponent

Meanwhile, the European Parliament demanded his “immediate and unconditional” release this Thursday. The MEPs pointed to Putin – as head of state – as “personally responsible” for protecting the life of the opponent whose state of health remains serious despite having ended his hunger strike.

Parliament also called on the European Union to give a “new approach” to its relationship with Russia. In turn, he has urged the representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to “continue to be prepared to reach an agreement” with the Twenty-seven “on new joint actions”, despite the fact that Moscow has said that it will put an end to the military escalation in the border with Ukraine next Saturday.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a court hearing in a file photo taken on June 24, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. © Vasily Maximov / AFP

The European Union also regrets that Russia has declared the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation as “extremist” and urged the Russian authorities to “put an end to acts of harassment, intimidation and attacks against the opposition, civil society” .

The opposition’s network of offices announces its dissolution

Precisely the harassment denounced by the European Parliament is what has also led this Thursday to the announcement of the closure of the entire network of offices of organizations such as the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK) and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights (FZPG).

“Continuing the work of the Navalny network of offices in its current condition is impossible: it will immediately be sanctioned for extremism, which will mean jail sentences for those who work and collaborate with it,” said the head of the opposition leader’s headquarters. Leonid Vólkov, in a video posted on his social networks.

File-Hundreds of people protest to demand the release of opposition leader Alexé Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on January 23, 2021. © Reuters / Anton Vaganov

Volkov wanted to underline that, despite this defeat, the work done so far has not been in vain. “We have sown with you the seeds of freedom, and these will germinate and sprout. Navalny’s network of offices does not exist anymore, but there are dozens of strong regional politicians, with thousands of supporters,” he emphasized.

In recent years, the work of the Navalny FBK has focused on the accusation of numerous high officials of illicit enrichment and has uncovered, among others, scandals such as the “Putin Palace”, the luxurious mansion that his friends allegedly built him in the Black Sea.

With EFE and Reuters