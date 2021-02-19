In Russia, police had students re-enact how forces act against protesters – and have now been fired. Russian media released a video of the incident.

Khanty-Mansiysk – The Russian police recently reacted drastically and brutally to protests for the release of the Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny. Police officers have had such a procedure re-enacted during a career counseling for schoolchildren. The Russian Interior Ministry then imposed disciplinary sanctions on several employees. In addition, a high-ranking police officer has now been fired, the authorities of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District said on Friday.

Russian media had broadcast a video showing a group of students throwing balls at another group of students wearing protective shields. One student was then “arrested”. The two groups should represent “demonstrators” and “riot police” respectively. The incident took place in a gym in the city of Nizhnevartovsk.

Navalny Protests: More than 11,000 protesters arrested

After the videos surfaced in Russian media, the authorities defended their actions. It was said that the aim of the measure was to demonstrate the work of the police. In addition, the officers showed the young people in the tenth and eleventh grade the special protective equipment used by the emergency services.

In Russia, people in more than 100 cities demonstrated against the imprisonment of the Kremlin critic Navalny *. The police reaction to the protests had sparked criticism in the West. For example, more than 11,000 people were arrested at nationwide meetings in January.

On Saturday, the opposition will be tried twice in Moscow. The prison sentence that was imposed on him in early February is to be reviewed in an appeal process. With the treatment in Germany after the poison gas attack * on him, Navalny is said to have violated probation requirements in earlier criminal proceedings. The second case revolves around an alleged insult to a World War II veteran.