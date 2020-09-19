The Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny, who is being treated at the Berlin Charité after being poisoned, commented on his recovery in a message on the Instagram social network on Saturday.

In the picture that Navalny published on the network, he is descending a staircase – presumably in the Charité. He is wearing blue gloves and a white plaster can be seen in the crook of his left arm. There is a long text next to the picture. A few days ago Navalny showed himself for the first time with a picture of his sick bed with his family.

“Let me tell you how my recovery is going” – so begins the long message in Russian. What follows should make Nawalny’s supporters positive. It is a clear, if not a short, path that he must take. “I recently didn’t recognize any people and didn’t understand how to speak,” writes Navalny.

A doctor came to him every morning to work on his cognitive skills. He always brought a blackboard and asked him to write words on it. “This drove me to despair, because although I generally understood what the doctor wanted, I didn’t understand where to get the words from,” writes Navalny. “Where do they appear in my head? Where can I find a word and how can you let it mean something? “

All of this seemed incomprehensible to him. “But I didn’t know how to express my despair either, and so I just kept quiet,” said Navalny.

He is now able to climb stairs again – which he proves with the photo. His legs would tremble, but he thinks: “Oh, that’s a staircase! Climb along it. Maybe we should look for an elevator. “However, that is a step forward, because:” Before that, I would have just stood there and stared. “

Navalny collapsed on a flight on August 20

There are still many problems to be solved, writes the 44-year-old, but “the amazing doctors” at the Charité “have solved the main problem”. They would have turned him from a “technically lively person” to someone who had every chance “to become the highest form of being in modern society again – a person who can quickly scroll through Instagram and understand where to go without hesitation Likes placed “.

The well-known critic of President Vladimir Putin collapsed on August 20 on an intra-Russian flight. The pilots then landed in the Siberian Omsk, where he was treated in the local clinic. On August 22nd he was flown to Germany, where he has been treated in the Charite ever since.

A special Bundeswehr laboratory had found that Navalny had been poisoned with a chemical warfare agent developed by the Novitschok group in the Soviet Union. According to the federal government, laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed this finding. Russian doctors, however, had stated that they had found no evidence of poisoning.