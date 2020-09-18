The team of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny has announced on Instagram a serious suspicion of poisoning the Russian opposition.

The Russian opposition Alexei Navalny collapsed on a flight to Moscow in August.

collapsed on a flight to Moscow in August. A laboratory the Bundeswehr had the in his body Toxin Novichok to.

the Bundeswehr had the in his body to. Well has to be team new details about the process Instagram published.

Update from September 17th, 8:24 pm: Georgij Alburow and other employees of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were among the people who searched his hotel room after the crime. There they looked for evidence of the attack on the Russian opposition activist. Traces of the poison Novichok could later be found on a plastic bottle from which Navalny had drunk.

But now it happened Team Navalny to a new knowledge about the exact circumstances of the crime. “The bottle was probably not the source of the poison,” said Alburov, who works for Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, on Thursday evening Youtube. “Navalny only drank from it, later traces of the poison were found on the bottle.”

Navalny poisoning: Kremlin critic’s team accuses Russian police of inaction

Nevertheless, the plastic bottle is proof that Navalny’s poisoning must have taken place in the hotel. In order to be able to prove this, so Alburow, one had the images of the Recordings from the surveillance cameras want to see the hotel. However, the Hotel management have not allowed this.

In the course of this, Alburov accused the authorities of inaction: “The police monitored every step of Aleksei Navalny and now they have the videos from the surveillance cameras from the hotel. And what do you do with it? Nothing.”

Navalny poisoning: team publishes explosive details and video from hotel – “That’s how it happened”

First report from September 17th, 11:22 am: In the case of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny * there are new details: After showing his Teams it is demonstrably already in Russia poisoned in one hotel in the Siberian city of Tomsk. The poison should therefore be in a Bottle with mineral water have been administered. Nawalny’s team emphasized on Thursday Instagramthat it has now been proven that Navalny has already been poisoned on Russian territory.

Moscow last had in view of the allegations of Homicide from Germany claims that Navalny may have been poisoned after he left. The Kremlin stressed on several occasions that Russian doctors could not have found any symptoms of intoxication *. Navalny has been since August 22nd in Berlin treated. He is considered one of the strongest critics of the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin. Of the 44 year olds collapsed on a flight in Russia about four weeks ago. Be health status has now improved. On Tuesday, he spoke up for the first time.

Navalny case: Merkel government announces poisoning – relationship with Putin strained

The Federal government looks it up after research in one Special laboratory of the armed forces proved beyond any doubt that the 44-year-old with the Warfare agent Novichok was poisoned. Two more laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed this. The case strains the relationships between Berlin and Moscow* meanwhile considerably.

Germany has now sent the final result of the investigation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to hand over. However, this should not be an obstacle to the establishment of bilateral cooperation, said the Russian Foreign Ministry and went on to say: “The Russian side confirmed its willingness to cooperate.” However, Moscow was still waiting for a reaction from the responsible authorities in Germany.

The following is the Instagram post from the Russian translated into German:

“This is followed by an explanation of the questions that we have been asked all the time in the past few days. Especially about the bottle with ‘Novitschok’, an ordinary plastic bottle with water, on which traces of the chemical warfare agent were later found in a German laboratory. The bottle comes from a room in a hotel in Tomsk, where Navalny and his entire film team stayed. It was on August 20th when part of the team flew back to Moscow. Some stayed back in Tomsk to finish the video. During the flight Navalny passed out and began to choke. The pilot then tried to land immediately. Almost at the same time, the FBK employees who remained in Tomsk learned of the incident. They reacted very quickly. They called a lawyer and went to Navalny’s hotel room to record, describe and package everything they found, including the bottle of water. You can see exactly how that happened in the video. The hope of finding something was not particularly great. It was clear to us, however, that Navalny was not ‘easily ill’ or ‘overheated’. Rafaelka couldn’t help either. Therefore we hypothetically decided to hand over useful things to the doctors in Germany. It was immediately clear to us that the case would not have been investigated in Russia. And so it happened – even after a month Russia did not recognize the poisoning of Navalny. Two weeks after the incident, the German laboratory found traces of ‘Novitschok’ on the bottle from Tomsk. Three other laboratories then confirmed that Alexei was poisoned as a result. Now we also realize that Navalny was poisoned before he left for the airport. More details will be revealed today at 8 p.m. in the ‘Russia of the Future’ program on the YouTube channel Navalny LIVE. “

Navalny case: Russia calls on Germany to cooperate

Meanwhile, Russia has another in front of Germany politicization warned of the fall. At the same time demanded Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday during a phone call with his German colleague Heiko Maas (SPD) Berlin again to a direct cooperation. “We can not be satisfied with references to the” independence “of the judiciary and the need for coordination with A. Navalny himself or his relatives and confidants,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. It referred to corresponding previous agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. (frs / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Daria Nawalny / private / Instagram / dpa