Update from September 3rd, 6.59 a.m.: In the Navalny case demands the CDU external expert Norbert Röttgen a tough European reaction. “Now we are once again brutal with the inhuman reality of Putin regime confronted “, said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag on Wednesday in the “Topics of the day” in the ARD. This is not a German-Russian issue. There had to be a clear, tough and uniform European answer to this.

It is a “painful, slow, public death,” said CDU politicians @n_roettgen, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, on the # Navalny case. The Nord Stream 2 project must be put on hold as a “common European response”. pic.twitter.com/Yqtpe9NeBI – ZDF heute journal (@heutejournal) September 2, 2020

“Everything has to be put to the test,” Röttgen emphasized. When it comes to completing the gas project Nord Stream 2 would come, that would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Wladimir Putinto continue with exactly this policy, said Röttgen. There is only one language that Putin understands. That is why we have to talk about natural gas, gas procurement and the non-completion of the pipeline.

Röttgen (CDU) on ZDF on the Navalny and Putin case: “The murder weapon says it all”

Röttgen also called for an end to the special relationships between the Elysée Palace and the Kremlin, between France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Putin. It is up to leading countries that Europe pursues an active foreign policy towards Russia. Röttgen recalled that Nord Stream 2 had been implemented against the majority of European countries.

“The murder weapon says everything, by the way, the crime scene also says everything and the victim also says everything about the perpetrator,” said Röttgen also in the ZDF- “heute journal”. Something like that will be decided above. Röttgen said: “This is top politics.” The Kremlin will deny everything. On ARD, Röttgen emphasized that he had “long considered the strategic partnership with Russia to be a dream”.

Navalny poisoned: Merkel condemns action “in the strongest possible way” – consultations on further steps against Russia

Update from September 2, 2020, 7:10 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants after the poisoning of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny discuss possible consequences with Germany and all other alliance partners. “NATO sees any use of chemical weapons as a threat to international peace and security,” said Stoltenberg on Wednesday evening in Brussels.

Meanwhile she has Russian embassy in Berlin the German federal government facing a “politicization” of the case Navalny warned. “We call on our partners to avoid any politicization of this incident and to rely solely on credible facts, which we hope will be delivered as soon as possible,” said a statement published on Wednesday evening.

In it, the embassy also calls on the federal government to provide a “timely response” to a request for legal assistance from last week, in which information was asked about the German investigation results. “We expect full cooperation and information exchange, including the existing bilateral legal mechanisms.”

Chancellor #Merkel: Alexej #Nawalny became the victim of a crime to be silenced. The federal government condemns this very strongly. We expect the Russian government to agree to this. pic.twitter.com/Tu5LKI4Caf – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) September 2, 2020

The Kremel agreed to cooperate on the Navalny case

Update from September 2, 2020, 7:10 p.m .: Of the Kremlin has declared its readiness to cooperate fully according to the accusations of the German government. “We are ready and interested in fully cooperating and exchanging information on this issue with Germany,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

After evidence of poisoning Navalny also has the U.S. government “Deeply worried” shown. White House spokesman for the National Security Council, John Ullyot, shared on Twitter on Wednesday: “Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is utterly reprehensible. ”He announced that the US would work with allies and the international community to bring those responsible in Russia to be held accountable – “wherever the evidence leads”. Russia has the right to express its views peacefully and without fear of retaliation.

Navalny Foundation: Only the Russian state can have poisoned Kremlin critics

Update from September 2, 2020, 6:21 p.m .: Of the Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny blamed the Russian state for poisoning the opposition with a chemical nerve agent. “Only the state can use Novichok,” wrote Iwan Schadnow on Twitter on Wednesday. That would be “without a doubt” certain. The federal government had previously stated that in Navalnys Body a substance of the so-called Novitschok group was detected.

According to Schadnow, the Russian secret service FSB and the military intelligence service GRU carry out such an act. In a radio interview, he said that the use of “chemical warfare agents” made it clear that the attack was organized by the state. “Therefore we of course demand the initiation of criminal proceedings and a normal investigation of all the circumstances of the poisoning.”

The Russian scientist Leonid Rink, who, according to state media, is said to have worked on a government-supported program to develop Novitschok, on the other hand, pointed out the possibility of a Novitschok deployment Navalny back. If the substance had been used on the opposition, he would be dead and not in a coma, said Rink of the state news agency Ria Novosti.

Navalny was poisoned: Merkel condemns the action “in the strongest possible way” – consultations with the EU and NATO about further steps against Russia

Update from September 2, 2020, 5:37 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel has become a case in a PK Navalny voiced. The special laboratory of the Bundeswehr had unequivocally determined that Navalny was poisoned. “He should be silenced, I condemn it in the strongest possible terms on behalf of the federal government.” Merkel was there too Federal President Steinmeier Discussed the new findings, and the parliamentary groups in the Bundestag and the Russian ambassador were also informed. “The Russian government must now answer questions, ”explains the Chancellor. “The world will wait for answers.” Together with the Nato and EU I will now advise on how to proceed, because “The crime against Navalny is directed against the basic values ​​for which we stand.”

Navalny was poisoned! Merkel spokesman announces the result of the investigation – “Unequivocal evidence”

First report from September 2, 2020:

Berlin – By the Russian government critic in treatment in Germany Alexei Navalny was according to the Federal government “The unequivocal proof” of a chemical Nerve agent from the Novichok group provided. The government spokesman said Steffen Seibert on Wednesday in Berlin. At the instigation of Berlin Charité, where Navalny is currently being treated, had one Special laboratory of the armed forces carried out a toxicological study on samples by Navalny.

Kremlin critic Navalny poisoned: Merkel government demands an explanation from Putin

“It is a shocking processthat Alexej Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia, ”said Seibert. “The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms. The Russian government is urged to explain itself to the process. “

The Foreign Office will Ambassador of Russia inform about the results of the investigation and the federal government will be its partner in EU and Nato inform about. “The federal government will also contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW),” said Seibert.

Navalny case: Putin government called doctors’ opinion on Kremlin critics “hasty”

Navalny, who suddenly fell into the air on August 20 on a flight in his home country coma had fallen and initially in Omsk was examined, is being treated in the Charité at the insistence of his family. After evaluating clinical findings, the German doctors assumed that Navalny had been poisoned. The Russian government with president Wladimir Putin was rated as rash designated. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

