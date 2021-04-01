The imprisoned Kremlin opponent Navalny has started a hunger strike. In this way he tries to get medical care.

Pokrov – Alexej Navalnys * lawyers recently announced that the opposition’s state of health was “not good” *. According to his own account, he had severe back pain, which radiated into his right leg and led to symptoms of paralysis. Doctors and lawyers fear that he may lose his leg. In protest against the lack of medical care, the Kremlin opponent Navalny, who was detained in the prison, went on a hunger strike. “I have declared the hunger strike with the demand to comply with the law and to let the doctor who was invited to see me,” said a statement published by the 44-year-old on Instagram. Navalny is detained in Pokrov, around 100 kilometers east of Moscow, in the Vladimir region.

Navalny on hunger strike: “I am now hungry, but still with both legs”

The independent trade union “Russian Alliance of Doctors” had written an open letter to the prison system with the appeal that Navalny should be given medical help as soon as possible. The penal system is faced with allegations that the prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin * is being tortured, on the one hand by refusing treatment and on the other by being deprived of sleep. The authority dismissed the allegations after a report by the news agency Interfax back. The convict receives the necessary medical help.

“I’m lying hungry now, but I still have both legs,” said Navalny. He has the right to a doctor and medication, but he doesn’t get both. The hunger strike is now the only means of struggle. Even in his left leg, he has already lost the feeling in places. “Instead of medical help, I am tortured by sleep deprivation (they wake me eight times a night *) …” Fellow prisoners let him know that the life of a prisoner in the camp is worth less than a “pack of cigarettes”.

The Putin critic was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February. The reason for this was the violation of probation conditions from a previous criminal case. However, the critic was in Germany at the time in question, recovering from a poison attack *. The US and Europe criticized the condemnation and accused Russia that it was politically motivated. This was followed by sanctions for Russia *. In addition, there are always mass protests in Russia calling for Navalny’s release. Again and again demonstrators are arrested. (dp / dpa)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.