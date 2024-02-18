The body of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin opponent who died in prison in Russia, is currently in the district hospital in the city of Salekhard, in the far north of Siberia. This was reported by Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing its sources, as reported by Der Spiegel. The autopsy has not yet been carried out, at least until Saturday, the independent periodical reports, adding that Navalny's body apparently has several bruises, including one on the chest. Novaya Gazeta quotes an anonymous emergency service employee as saying the bruises indicate that Navalny may have been having convulsions before his death and may have been restrained by prison camp employees. The bruise on his chest would indicate that resuscitation attempts were indeed made. However, the Novaya Gazeta informant did not directly see Navalny's body after his death, but was only informed of his condition by colleagues.

The possible exchange of prisoners

Alexei Navalny died perhaps shortly before his possible release. The German tabloid Bild writes it. «Alexei Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Vladimir Putin's Russian regime, died on February 16, 2024, the start day of the Munich Security Conference. Exactly one month before the presidential elections in Russia. And perhaps shortly before his possible release”, writes Bild, reporting from its own sources that prior to Navalny's death, “an exchange of prisoners was planned between Moscow, Washington and Berlin. Putin wanted to get back the Tiergarten murderer, an agent who had shot an opponent of the regime in Berlin in 2019.”

The Russian president «even mentioned it publicly in an interview with Tucker Carlson. There was talk of the possibility that Putin could release Navalny in exchange”, writes Bild again. Only two days before the start of the Conference, on Wednesday, a no-comment from the Kremlin had circulated in the media on a possible prisoner exchange with the United States which is demanding the release of former marine Paul Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich, both detained in Russian prisons on espionage charges. The day before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Whelan in a rare phone call granted by Russian authorities.

Navalny's death, the complaint from the spokeswoman: “His body is not in the morgue indicated by the authorities”



The yellow of the cameras off

Two days before Alexei Navalny was declared dead in the “Polar Wolf” prison in Kharp, in the Arctic Circle, according to what the BBC writes, several officers of the FSB, the Russian intelligence service, visited the opponent and proceeded to disconnect and dismantle some of the security cameras and listening devices there.

Navalny, Khodorkovsky: Putin “without a doubt” responsible





Arrests in pro-Navalny demonstrations

In the first two days of demonstrations in memory of the opponent Alexey Navalny who died in prison on Friday, the Russian police stopped at least 401 people in 36 cities across the country: the human rights NGO Ovd-Info claims this on its website. The arrests, according to the list provided by OVD, took place in: Moscow, St. Petersburg. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Khanty-Mansiysk, Taganrog, Ulan-Ude, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Tver, Surgut, Belgorod, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don, Murmansk, Ufa, Tomsk, Chelyabinsk, Vorkuta, Nizhnevartovsk, Orenburg, Samara , Revda, Stavropol, Yakutsk, Sochi, Kursk, Vladikavkaz, Ryazan, Barabinsk, Astrakhan, Yoshkar-Ola, Magnitogorsk, Tyumen and Ukhta.