Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who, after recovering from a severe poisoning, will definitely return to Russia to continue his work, a number of scientists have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This was announced by a sociologist, professor at Rutgers University (USA) Sergei Erofeev, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Erofeev, among those who nominated the politician for this prestigious award are a number of professors from recognized universities who are involved in Russia. He did not give specific names, saying that there are very large names among them.

The professor noted that “among the scientists supporting this idea there are those who previously had a negative attitude to Navalny’s activities, but changed their minds.”

“Navalny, fighting for human rights in our country, for economic, political rights, for the right to vote, for justice, thereby contributes to the struggle for these ideals throughout the world, and the world is now in a very difficult situation in this regard“, – the TV channel quotes the words of the professor “Rain”.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901 by the Nobel Committee in Oslo to individuals and organizations who have made, in the opinion of the committee, outstanding contributions to peace.

According to the charter of the Nobel Foundation, candidates can be nominated by members of national parliaments and governments of various countries, members of international courts, rectors of universities, professors of social sciences, history, philosophy, law, directors of research institutes of the world. Unlike other Nobel Prizes, a request from the Nobel Committee is not required to nominate a candidate.

Recall that this year about 300 people have already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, including US President Donald Trump and Belarusian oppositionists Svetlana and Sergei Tikhanovsky.

82

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter