Russian prison authorities confirm that Alexei Navalny is no longer in the prison of the Vladimir region, where he was detained, after days of his lawyers reporting the 'disappearance' of the opponent, claiming not to know where he ended up. Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmish said she had received confirmation of the transfer, which would have taken place on December 11th, but it is not known where. The lawyers of the opponent sentenced to 19 years in prison in a penal colony have not had contact with Navalny since December 6th.

Read also