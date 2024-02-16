Vigil in Zurich, Switzerland, in honor of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

In a message in the film “Navalny”, by director Daniel Roher and winner of the Oscar for best documentary in 2023, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died this Friday (16), left a message about what his supporters should do if he would be killed.

Navalny died in an Arctic prison and the Kremlin has reiterated that there is no way to know for now the cause of death, but supporters of the activist and Western governments point to the responsibility of the Russian government, considering President Vladimir Putin's history of mysterious deaths of enemies and former allies.

“Listen, I have something very obvious to tell you: you are not allowed to give up,” Navalny said in the documentary, about the possibility of being killed.

“If they decide to kill me, it means we are incredibly strong. We need to use this power to not give up, to remember that we are an immense force that is being oppressed by these bad guys. We don't realize how strong we really are. The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. So, don’t remain inert”, advised the activist.