﻿Alexey Navalny's body lies in the morgue of the Salekhard district hospital in Siberia. This is what Novaya Gazeta learned from some sources, according to whom no autopsy had yet been performed throughout Saturday. Furthermore, according to a source from the paramedic unitsNavalny's body would show bruises, although apparently not resulting from beatings. “As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be due to seizures… If a person has seizures and others try to hold them but the seizures are very strong, they bruise. They also said that he had a bruise on his chest, the kind that results from indirect cardiac massage,” the source said.

“So they tried to resuscitate him, and he probably died of cardiac arrest“, continued the paramedic. “But no one says anything about why he would have had a cardiac arrest.” Novaya Gazeta Europa also writes that “after Navalny's sudden death on Friday, his body was initially taken to the town of Labytnangi, 36 kilometers from the penal colony where he died in the village of Khark, in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district, in the far north of Russia. However, sources reveal that the body was then transferred on Friday to the District Clinical Hospital in the regional capital of Salekhard.” “Usually the bodies of people who die in prison are taken directly to the Forensic Medicine Office on Glazkova Street, but in this case they were taken to clinical hospital for some reason,” said a paramedic from Salekhard ambulance service.

“They took him to the morgue and then placed two policemen in front of the door. Naturally, everyone wanted to know what had happened, what it was about and whether they were trying to hide something serious.” It soon emerged, he continues, that the body delivered was that of Alexey Navalny and that his death was “not criminal in nature”, a term used to indicate that no firearms were involved. Word then spread – says the source – that hospital pathologists had been banned from performing an autopsy“.

“At this point opinions are divided,” added the paramedic. “Some said that the order had come from Moscow to wait for the specialists to arrive from the capital, while others said that the hospital doctors themselves had refused to carry out the autopsy. The case is political and is not clear how it will end. And if you perform an autopsy and receive a direct order to change the result, you can't get out of it. And you can even be blamed. But if there wasn't an autopsy, there's no 'is no one to ask.”

“Died before a prisoner exchange”

Alexei Navalny would have died shortly before his possible releasewrites the German newspaper Bild, according to which a prisoner exchange was planned between Moscow, Washington and Berlin. Putin wanted Vadim Krasikov, the agent responsible for the Tiergarten murder, of which the Georgian-Chechen dissident Zelimchan Kangoshvili was the victim on 23 August 2019 in a Berlin park. Putin had also mentioned it publicly in the interview with American former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson. There was discussion, writes Bild, about the possibility that Putin would release the dissident Navalny in exchange.

Over 400 arrests in protests in Russia

Meanwhile, over 400 people were arrested in Russia in two days of protests that took place across the country following the death of Alexey Navalny. The NGO Ovd-Info announced this on its Telegram channel. “We are doing everything we can to help the detainees, our lawyers are working in different regions,” adds the group that monitors and fights repression in Russia.

In St. Petersburg, security forces dispersed dozens of people who had gathered around Solovetsky Stone, a monument to the victims of Soviet repression. Among those arrested are two journalists, 'Novaya Gazeta' photographer Alexei Dushutin and RusNews journalist Elina Kozich.

There were 50 arrests near the Piedra Solovetski stone in Moscow, on Lubyanka Square, where flowers were laid in memory of Navalny. According to Moscow Times, another RusNews journalist, Yulia Petrova, was arrested in this area. Independent media, such as Sota and RusNews, published videos of the protests, with people carrying signs reading “murder” and “shame”.