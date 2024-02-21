The Russian ambassador: “Navalny's death is an internal matter”

The death of Alexei Navalny “is an internal Russian matter” and the necessary investigations are underway “to identify the real causes of the accident”. This is what Ambassador Alexey Paramonov said at the Farnesina, where he was summoned in the afternoon, at the request of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, asking to “get full clarity” on the circumstances of the opponent's death. In a note, the Russian embassy in Rome defines the attempts by Western countries to exploit the death of Navalny as “unacceptable”.

Navalny “killed with a punch to the heart”

Russian oppositionist Aleksei Navalny he would have been killed with a punch to the heart, a technique that was once taught to KGB special forces agents, after being exposed to freezing conditions for several hours. Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the prison and human rights group Gulagu.net, told the Times that bruises found on the opposition leader's body were consistent with the “single punch” technique, citing a source who worked at the colony Arctic penal where Navalny died on Friday.

Before his death, Navalny, 47, he had been forced to spend more than two and a half hours outdoors in an isolation space where the temperature could drop to -27, Osechkin said. Normally prisoners are kept outdoors for no more than an hour, and when conditions are this extreme even less. “I think they first destroyed his body by keeping him in the cold for a long time and slowing his blood circulation to a minimum,” Osechkin said. “And then it becomes very easy to kill someone, in a few seconds, if the agent has some experience in this field. It's an old method of the KGB special forces divisions. They trained their agents to kill a man with one punch to the heart, to the center of the body. It was a distinctive sign of the KGB”, explained the activist.

Navalny's mother sues investigators for failure to hand over his body

The court of the city of Salechard, Russia, received a complaint from Lyudmila Navalnaya, Aleksei Navalny's mother, against the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the failure to return the body of her son, who died in a maximum security prison last Friday. This was reported by Tass with reference to the court press service. The director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation founded by Navalny (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov, reported yesterday that Lyudmila Navalnaya has filed a lawsuit against the inaction of the Investigative Committee in releasing the opponent's body. The Investigative Committee refuses to hand over her body, explaining that it is conducting an investigation into her death.