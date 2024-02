– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast reflects the death of Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Vladimir Putin in Russia

*) As much as it is a very tragic thought, it can be said that the death of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was something expected.

In recent years, the main opposition leader to Vladimir Putin had already managed to escape death in a poisoning attempt. In prison, Navalny saw his health deteriorate more and more.

This Friday (16), he died “suddenly”, according to information from the Russian penitentiary system. The opposition politician “felt unwell”, and “lost consciousness”, according to the country’s authorities.

Navalny's death is yet another addition to the long list of Russian opponents who have lost their lives tragically, suddenly or mysteriously in recent years.

In this episode of 15 Minutes podcast we talked about the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's main opponent.

The guest is Luiz Kawaguti, journalist at Gazeta do Povo, specialized in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics.

