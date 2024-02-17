“Is it premature to blame Navalny, the justice-loving Democratic Party also with Putin?”

According to Schlein, is the Russian government responsible for Navalny's death? “The Democratic Party knows things that evidently the rest of the world doesn't know. There may be suspicions, strange coincidences, but pointing out people as guilty seems premature and inappropriate to me. We are waiting for clarity.” Thus the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa told Adnkronos regarding the death in prison of Putin's opponent Alexei Navalny.

“The Democratic Party – adds the deputy and Salvini's right-hand man – is always good at finding culprits, with the justicialist mentality that is found. Before giving names, however, I wait for some light to shine”. Regarding the note in which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, commenting on Navalny's death, speaks of “another sad page”, Crippa observes: “His is a fair statement. He doesn't say anyone is guilty. It's a sad page, and it's right that we clarify it. We also express our condolences.”

Boccia: “The majority is pro-Russian party, government should clarify”

“Andrea Crippa's statements do not need comment. These are serious statements. If the words of the Northern League leader are the now daily Northern League provocation to stand out in the majority in view of the European elections, I would say that it is time to stop, because you don't joke about such serious topics and you don't gamble on people's lives. If, however, the League shares Crippa's words, a clarification from the government is urgently needed: Italy's international position and our foreign policy line are at stake. I believe that a pro-Russian political force cannot govern our country.” Thus the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia.

Borghi (IV): “Crippa's statement incredible”

“The entire Western and liberal-democratic world is calling into question Putin, his regime, his liberticidal action on the terrible Navalny affair. All. Except the League. Which after hours of embarrassing silence, comes out first with an incredible statement from Deputy Secretary Crippa who seems like the Kremlin's official lawyer, and then with an anxious note from the secretariat which tries to calibrate the aim while taking care not to involve Vladimir Vladimirovic . The answer to the question I asked this morning, regarding their real desire to continue the collaborative relationship with the United Russia party, is in the facts. And while in the squares of the world there are parades in memory of Navalny, in Italy a government party sits in the (gloomy and liberticidal) wake of the Kremlin. At least the next time you talk about freedom, gentlemen of the League, shame on you. Profoundly”. This was said by Senator Enrico Borghi, group leader in the Senate of Italia Viva.