Alexei Navalny, Russia’s top opposition politician, is suffering from severe stomach pains, possibly caused by a slow-acting poisoning that occurred in prison. This was stated by his close collaborator, Ruslan Shaveddinov, specifying that last week an ambulance was called for Navalny at the IK-6 maximum security penal colony in Melekhovo, about 250 km east of Moscow, where he is being held .