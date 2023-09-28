Russian prison authorities imposed 12 months of punishment in a special cell on opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one day after the country’s court rejected an appeal against the 19-year prison sentence he received.

According to a statement from Navalny’s team released this Wednesday (27) on Telegram, he received the maximum possible sentence, 12 months.

The special cell is considered in the Russian penitentiary system the greatest punishment for a prisoner, regardless of whether it is maximum security detention or not.

Navalny stated, according to his defense, that as soon as the appeal was rejected he was transferred to the prison commission, where he was punished for being an “incorrigible” prisoner.

“I feel like an exhausted rock star on the verge of depression. I reached the top of the charts and I don’t want anything else. On the other hand, I didn’t reach the top, but I fell to the bottom. And there, as is well known, you can always fall even further”, declared the opposition leader.

Since being sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud, Navalny has been held in a prison in the Vladimir region, about 200 kilometers from Moscow.

On Tuesday (26), the Russian Court of Appeals rejected the appeal presented by his defense and upheld the 19-year prison sentence for creating an extremist organization, a reference to the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK), founded in 2011 and banned two years ago.

In principle, with the rejection of the appeal, the new 19-year sentence comes into force, and Navalny must be transferred to a maximum security prison.

The FBK greatly angered the Kremlin because it denounced the illicit enrichment of high-ranking officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, whom he accused in 2021 of having a sumptuous palace on the shores of the Black Sea.

In addition, the fund was also accused of financing and instigating extremist activities, creating an organization that violated citizens’ rights and involving minors in dangerous actions, in reference to opposition demonstrations not authorized by the government.