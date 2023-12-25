Alexey Navalny is alive and well. The dissident, opponent of Vladimir Putin, after weeks of mystery has once again become 'visible': he is in a Siberian prison, in the far north of Russia. “We found Alexey Navalny. Now he is (in the penal colony) IK-3 in the Kharp settlement,” spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X after there had been no news from Navalny for days. “His lawyer saw him today – she adds – Alexey is fine”.

Navalny, now in this penal colony in the far north of Russia, 2,000 kilometers from Moscow, has not been heard from since December 6th. It was only known that he was no longer detained in the Ik-6 colony in the Vladimir region. On December 18, Navalny – sentenced to 19 years in prison for “extremism” – did not appear via video link at a court hearing in the town of Kovrov, as the dissident's staff had reported, fueling fears for his fate.

“We found Alexei!”, Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny's historical collaborator, also writes on X. And he denounces how the so-called 'Polar Wolf' penal colony is one of the most remote in Russia, and how “the conditions there are brutal”. It is very difficult to reach the area, a permafrost area, and – he underlines – no letters are delivered. For Zhdanov, the desire to isolate the dissident in view of the presidential elections scheduled for March 17 in Russia was clear from the beginning.