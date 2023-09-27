Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny will be transferred for a year to a single cell (EPKT) “due to his incorrigibility” on the decision of the management of the penal colony where he is detained after his appeal against the 19-year sentence of seeking she was rejected for extremism, she reported on her Telegram channel.

“So I have a new cell and a new writing on my back. One year of EPKT is the most severe punishment in any prison. I feel like a tired rock star in decline. I have reached the top of the charts and now I have nothing left to aspire to” , he added. Last August 4, a court sentenced Navalny to a further 19 years in prison in a “special regime” in a penal colony.