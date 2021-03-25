The missing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has reappeared. He was taken to the IK-2 detention center in Pokrom.

Update from March 25, 4:44 p.m .: The lawyers of the Kremlin opponent, Alexei Navalny, who was detained in a prison camp, were allowed to visit him on Thursday. They rated his condition as “not good”, reports the German press agency. The 44-year-old has severe back pain, said lawyer Olga Mikhailova on Thursday in front of the prison camp in which Navalny is staying. “His right leg is in dire condition,” she said on a video on the news channel Medusa Live at Telegram. In the presence of her colleague Vadim Kobesv, Mikhailova demanded proper treatment of the Kremlin opponent so that he would not be released as an “invalid” in the end.

On Wednesday, Nawalny’s lawyer was not allowed to see her client despite an appointment. It was only possible on Thursday. Navalny reported that he had been picked up the day before to meet with the lawyers, they said dpa. However, he was then taken to a hospital and examined there. “They did some MRI, too,” said Mikhailova. Then he was prescribed the pain reliever ibuprofen as a tablet and ointment, but there was no proper treatment. “What a terrible horror,” said a comment by Nawalny’s spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch via Twitter.

First report from March 25th, 10.44 a.m .: Moscow – The state of health of the detained Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny is “satisfactory”, according to the Russian prison authorities. Navalny had been examined by a doctor, the authority told Russian news agencies on Thursday. “On the basis of the test results, his state of health was rated as stable and satisfactory.”

Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova reported a deterioration in Navalny’s health on Wednesday. The opposition politician recently complained of severe back pain and has been suffering from numbness in his leg since this week, Mikhailova told the AFP news agency. She was not granted access to him.

Navalny’s closest colleague Leonid Volkov also expressed concern. “We do not know where Alexei Navalny is and why they are hiding him from his lawyers,” he wrote on Wednesday on the online service Facebook. Navalny may have been transferred to the prison infirmary.

Navalny: Shocking reports about conditions in “ultra-red” colony

It is now officially known that Navalny is serving his two-and-a-half-year prison term in the prison camp of Prison Colony No. 2 of the Federal Penitentiary Authority, in short: IK-2, in Pokrom. The prison camp is located 85 kilometers east of Moscow in the Vladimir district and is in the tradition of a harsh torture camp. Navalny spoke up in an Instagram post: “I had no idea that a real concentration camp could be built 100 kilometers from Moscow.”

Putin critic Navalny is in Pokrom’s IK-2

The Putin critic was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February. According to a court, he violated the probation conditions from a previous criminal case – however, the critic was in Germany at the time in question and was recovering from a poison attack. With his return to Russia he had brought the Kremlin into massive distress.

It has been known since March 15 that he is in the prison camp. According to the statements of his lawyers to the Interfax news agency and the Russian exile medium Open media Navalny has not yet experienced any violence, but is woken up at night because the politician is considered to be in danger of fleeing. His lawyer, Olga Mikhailowa, describes polite treatment of the opposition and strict surveillance with video cameras. Navalny is subject to strict control and isolation. Another lawyer of Navalny, Maria Eismont, reports to the Russian exile medium Open media, a new prison administration and an improvement in the overall situation. Her client’s personal rights would continue to be violated. During her visit on March 12, she said she was only allowed to speak to her client after five to six hours.

Opposition is part of the “ultra-red” colony

According to the lawyer Eismont, her client is part of the “ultra-red” colony. Red penal camps in Russia mean that they are under special observation by the Russian government. They are considered hard labor camps. Some of their former clients and prisoners of the IK-2, such as the government critic Konstantin Kotow and the nationalist Dmitrij Demuschkin, report of torture and human rights violations. Some detainees cooperate with the Russian government and participate in the physical and psychological abuse.

Like Navalny, Demuschkin was divided into the heavily controlled “ultra-red” colony, where attempts are made to break the prisoners psychologically with strict rules of conduct and isolation. The nationalist told the independent television broadcaster Dozhd, “Try not to say a single word for 48 hours and you will see how your personality will deform. Or try to stand for eight hours without a break. ”

The 44-year-old Navalny says about the IK-2: “I can’t remember a place where everyone speaks so politely. Swear words are forbidden, for example. (…) There are video cameras everywhere and even the slightest violation of the rules is reported upstairs. “

Navalnys supporters are planning new mass protests in Russia

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Navalny’s team announced on its Telegram channel that it was planning an all-Russian protest in the spring. An exact date will be announced when 500,000 demonstrators have confirmed. The organizers are demanding the release of Navalny – and a Russia without the Russian politician Vladimir Putin.

The detention of the opposition activist was also heavily criticized internationally. The EU and the US are demanding the release of Navalny and imposing sanctions on Russia.