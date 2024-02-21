Navalny's death, the medical examiner in the Claps case: “If the body decomposes, the truth will never be known”

In all likelihood the truth on the cause of death of Alexei Navalny we will never know. The decision of Putin not immediately returning the body to the family members of its main dissident is not accidental. The reasons for the postponement of the transfer of the body could be linked to chemistry. The medical examiner Francesco Intronawho performed autopsies on the cases Claps, Kerchner and Reaexplains that in 14 days it is possible to make the traces disappear of the poison: “It depends – says Introna to Il Quotidiano Nazionale – on the substance used, on the quantity and on the efficiency of the laboratories. If they are used biological poisons potentially fatal, such as insulin, no traces will be found. Even in the case of substances vegetables exogenous there is the possibility of not finding them, if the body is in decomposition“.

“Give the body after 14 days – continues Introna to the National Quotidiano – it is madness. If Moscow has decided to do so, obviously he calculated that this is the time needed to make the clues disappear. Russian laboratories are very expert in this area and it is likely that the substances administered will no longer be found. Just think that Lenin's body it was mummified with components that no one knows about.” Introna also explains that “the Novichockwhich is being talked about for Navalny, is one unknown synthetic substance and of which there are many variations. To find it in the body you still need to have the reference substance that exists Italy and I think in Europe no one has“.