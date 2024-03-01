Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, paid tribute to her husband buried today, March 1, in the Moscow cemetery. The dissident's widow was unable to attend the funeral of her husband who died in prison because she is outside Russia, but she thanked him for “26 years of absolute happiness… even in the last three years”.

“For the love, for always supporting me, for making me laugh even from prison, for the fact that you always thought of me. I don't know how to live without you, but I will try to make you happy for me up there and proud of me. Not I know whether I can handle it or not, but I'll try,” he writes, in a message accompanying a video giveaway about X.

Alexei #Navalny he was many things, but also a large man of almost 2 meters with an innate charisma, a very powerful expressiveness, the stigmata of a leader. Now it's Yulia Navalnaya's turn. And the task of replacing a “champion” like Alexei is complicated to say the least. It took courage to… pic.twitter.com/82F99MjZcc — Dario D'Angelo (@dariodangelo91) March 1, 2024

“We will definitely meet someday. I have so many untold stories for you, and I have so many songs saved for you on my phone, silly and funny, to be honest, terrible songs, but they're about us, and I really wanted to let you listen to them . And I really wanted to see you listen to them, laugh and then hug me. I will love you forever. Rest in peace.”