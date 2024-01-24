Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

The Russian pop star Shaman sings about Russia under Vladimir Putin. But he doesn't end up in a prison camp.

Yamal-Nenets – Alexei Navalny has to get up at five in the morning in the prison camp. Then he first has to listen to the Russian national anthem and then “I am Russian” by “Shaman”. Navalny is mocked as Russia's “second most important song” – because of his criticism Wladimir Putin in custody – the pop song now.

Navalny's update about his prison conditions was apparently posted by his team. In one Thread on X (formerly Twitter) it is said that he knows about Shaman that he has been “Putin’s main singer” for a long time. Although he was always “curious” about Shaman’s music, he never had a chance to listen to it himself. He was already in custody when Shaman became known. “And then they took me to Jamal…,” it says.

Yamal-Nenets in the far north of Siberia is the location of Navalny's prison camp. Navalny now sees an “irony” in the fact that Russia’s “state propaganda” has accused him for years of demonstrating alongside Russian nationalists. And now an “ultranationalist pop song” is played to him every morning for “educational purposes,” the thread says.

The Russian pop star Shaman has no fan in Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny (small picture). © SNA/Imago/Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Russia's pop star Shaman poses with a nuclear bomb on state television

Jaroslaw Dronow, who performs under the stage name Shaman, is 32 years old. The Russian pop star re-enacted the detonation of a nuclear bomb on stage last November, the reported Guardian. His “stage equipment” included a “nuclear suitcase” with a red button that he pressed during the show. Then fireworks went off.

The concert was broadcast on Russian state television – there Shaman is a “fixed fixture”. He is one of the circle of celebrities who are supporting Putin's candidacy for the 2024 Russian election in the media.

Alexei Navalny before Russia election: “Putin’s rule will pass”

Navalny speaks out at irregular intervals with the help of his team. After being treated in Germany for the consequences of a poison attack, he returned to Russia in 2021 and was arrested at the airport. Last December, the politician Navalny, who was classified as a political prisoner, disappeared for several weeks.

It later turned out that the judiciary had moved him from the European part of Russia to Yamal. Navalny suspects that he should be as isolated as possible there before the upcoming presidential election in March. Navalny says he deliberately returned to his homeland three years ago.

Navalny wrote on X on January 17 that he was often asked why he didn't stay abroad. His answer is always: “I have my country and my beliefs.” President Putin's rule will pass, explained the 47-year-old. In Brussels, the EU repeatedly called for the immediate release of Navalny and other political prisoners in Russia. (frs)