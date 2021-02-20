On appeal, a Russian court in Moscow dismissed a complaint by the oppositionist Alexei Navalny against a sentence on probation. This was announced by one of the judges on Saturday. The Kremlin critic now has to face several years of imprisonment in a penal camp.

The process is criticized for being politically motivated. Navalny was convicted in early February for allegedly violating probation conditions in a previous criminal case. At the time he was in Germany for treatment after a poison attack was carried out on him. After taking house arrest and imprisonment into account, he should serve another two years and eight months from three and a half years in prison. A multitude of other proceedings are threatening him.

In front of the courthouse in the north-east of the capital, security forces had taken a position, as a reporter from the German press agency reported on site. Another trial against Navalny was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. In the trial he is accused of insulting a 94 year old participant in World War II. The public prosecutor’s office demanded a large fine.

The 44-year-old was brought from pretrial detention to the courthouse early in the morning, photos showed. At the beginning of the hearing, Navalny was in a good mood, reported journalists from the courtroom. He referred to the European Court of Human Rights, which is demanding Nawalny’s release. The judge said: “We will discuss this later.”

Just hours after the confirmation of the prison camp ruling, Navalny was also sentenced to a heavy fine: for allegedly insulting a World War II veteran, the Moscow court fined the opposition politician on Saturday in the amount of 850,000 rubles (around 9,400 euros) . That’s roughly twice the average annual salary in Russia.

Navalny had sharply criticized a video broadcast in the Russian state media last summer. In it, several citizens – including a now 94-year-old veteran of the Second World War – campaign for a constitutional amendment that also served to secure the power of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny insulted the people in the clip on Twitter as “traitors”.

As proof that the old man is not a traitor, the judge referred in her almost hour-long verdict to the Interior Ministry, which lists him neither as a traitor nor a spy. Navalny had repeatedly defended his right to freedom of expression and stressed that he had criticized the man as the protagonist in the video and not because of his veteran status. He describes the 94-year-old as a “puppet” in a politically motivated process. (dpa)