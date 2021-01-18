Alexei Navalny was arrested on Sunday after landing in Moscow. In an urgent procedure, a Russian court has now pronounced the verdict: Navalny must be detained.

Alexei Navalny * was arrested in Russia on Sunday.

was arrested in Russia on Sunday. For several hours it was unclear where the Russian police were Putin critic held on.

held on. Now Navalny became in one Urgent process Sentenced to 30 days in prison in a police building (see update from January 18, 3 p.m.).

Update from January 18, 4 p.m .: In a joint declaration, the EU states called for the immediate release Alexei Navalnys. In it they warned the Russian government against further repression against the opposition and civil society. “The politicization of the judiciary is unacceptable, and Mr Navalny’s rights must be respected,” the letter published on Monday said. The European Union will include developments in its policy towards Russia. The actual Imprisonment of the opposition politician confirm the negative image that the space for the opposition, civil society and independent voices is shrinking in Russia. Arrested journalists and supporters of Nawalnys must be released immediately. The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell disseminated the statement

Alexej Navalny addresses society in a YouTube video: Appeal to take to the streets

Update from January 18, 3:45 p.m .: “Do not be afraid, take to the streets – not for me, but for you, for your future.” With these words to his compatriots, the reported Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday in a video on YouTube. Shortly after its release, the Russian court sentenced him to 30 days in prison.

Update from January 18, 3 p.m .: Alexej Navalny was according to the German press agency by a Russian court on an urgent basis 30 days imprisonment sentenced. The opposition politician had violated reporting requirements after a previous criminal trial, it said on Monday. Navalny criticized the process as a political staging with the aim of silencing him.

Federal government calls action against Alexej Navalny “completely untenable”

Update from January 18, 2:45 p.m .: “The Russian authorities arrested the victim of an assassination attempt with chemical weapons and not the perpetrators,” said Government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “The German government therefore urges the Russian government to first release Mr. Navalny immediately; and secondly, to fully clarify the circumstances of the chemical weapons attack on Russian soil. “

Alexej Navalny (M) and his wife Julia at the airport. Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin critic was arrested. © Mstyslav Chernov / AP / dpa

Seibert went on to say that Action by the Russian authorities against the opposition politician is “completely untenable”. The authorities previously justified his arrest on the grounds that he had violated probation requirements. The judgment in question, according to Seibert, was classified as “arbitrary” by the European Court of Human Rights. The Russian opposition politician Navalny stayed “after the assassination attempt against him here in Germany to convalescent”, said Steffen Seibert. It is therefore untenable to accuse him of violating his probation conditions for this period. The government spokesman also criticized Navalny’s short-term judicial hearing at the police station.

Navalny arrest in Russia: International criticism of actions against opposition politicians

Update from January 18, 2 p.m .: Internationally, the arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for outrage. “We note with great concern that his arrest is the latest in a series of attempts to Navalny and to silence other opposition and independent voices critical of the Russian authorities, ”wrote US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a message. EU Council leader Charles Michel called on his Twitter account Navalny’s release on: “I call on the Russian authorities to release him immediately.” The imprisonment of the opposition politician is unacceptable.

Update from January 18, 12:53 p.m .: The German federal government had the immediate release of Alexei Navalny already required. Now the EU Commission President closes Ursula von der Leyen * at. “I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny by the Russian authorities. You have to release it immediately and ensure its safety, ”a statement said. She also continues to expect an independent investigation into the attack on the Kremlin critic.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny: Russia’s foreign minister calls for a joint investigation in the laboratory

But it doesn’t look like that at the moment. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, according to the dpa, again requested evidence of Germany for poisoning the 44-year-old. “Fulfill your international obligations,” Lavrov said on Monday at an online press conference. Russia was not poisoned with the chemical warfare agent near Navalny Novichok can prove and therefore do not initiate an investigation. Alternatively, Lavrov suggested that Russian doctors and their Western colleagues could examine the samples together – “so that trust is built”.

Several laboratories, including one from the Bundeswehr, had detected the neurotoxin Novitschok in Navalny’s blood. The EU therefore also imposed sanctions on representatives of the Russian power apparatus.

Alexej Navalny: Trial in an urgent procedure – “Grandpa in his bunker is now so scared”

First report from January 18, 11:33 a.m .: Moscow – He was hardly in Russia landed, the Russian authorities were already waiting for him. Putin critic Alexei Navalny is now apparently to be sentenced by an express court. And possibly at a police station.

The spokeswoman for Navalny, Kira Jarmysch, wrote on Twitter on Monday “Process” start “now” – 12.30 p.m. in Moscow, 10.30 a.m. German time. Shortly thereafter, she posted a video in which Navalny speaks. He was taken out of a cell so that he can see his lawyers. Then he was in this Police building been led. “I don’t understand,” said Navalny. He calls the action against him a “peak of lawlessness”. The Russian authorities had “torn up and thrown away the code of criminal procedure.” Other photos that Nawalny’s spokeswoman retweeted show people waiting and a camera team in a narrow room.

Alexei Navalny demands that journalists be admitted to the urgent procedure

Navalny can later be seen on the Twitter account of spokeswoman Jarmysch in the room with a judge. In a video he demands that all journalists be admitted, not just reporters loyal to the regime. All others were apparently banned from the building before the “trial”. Lawyers criticized this urgent process as unprecedented – even by Russian standards. Navalny speaks of “Lawlessness”.

“I have often seen how the rule of law is ridiculed, but this grandpa in his bunker is now so afraid (…) that the code of criminal procedure is simply torn up and thrown on the dump,” said Navalny in the improvised courtroom. By “Grandpa in his bunker” Navalny means the Russian President Wladimir Putin*. “It is impossible what happens here.”

Nawalny’s lawyers apparently had a letter about the beginning of one Court hearing in the police building, which was then opened without anyone being able to prepare. Previously, Nawalny’s lawyers and employees had stated that there was no trace of the opposition.

Alexej Navalny apparently shortly before the urgent trial in Russia – return from Germany on Sunday

Navalny had on Sunday after five months in Germany, where he recovered from an attack with the neurotoxin Novichok * recovered, abandoned. After arriving in Moscow, he was arrested at passport control. The judiciary had put him out to be wanted. The Kremlin critic allegedly violated probation conditions in previous criminal proceedings during his stay in Germany *. Navalny criticizes the action against him as politically motivated. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.