Now it is clear: The opposition politician Alexej Navalny has to be in a prison camp for several years.

Update from 02/20/2021, 1 p.m .: Just two hours after the sentence was pronounced against the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, a second hearing against the opposition politician began on Saturday (February 20th, 2021) in the same courthouse. The 44-year-old faces a heavy fine for insulting a World War II veteran. According to information from Navalny’s team, the same public prosecutor was used in both negotiations.

Second trial against Navalny: same day, same building, same public prosecutor

The background to the process is Navalny’s criticism of a video that was shown in the Russian state media in summer 2020. In it, several citizens – including a now 94-year-old veteran of the Second World War – campaign for a constitutional amendment that also served to secure the power of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny then referred to the people involved as “traitors” and the veterans specifically as “puppets” in a politically motivated process.

First report from February 20th, 2021, 10.30 a.m .:

Moscow – A court in Moscow has dismissed the appeal of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny against a prison sentence. This confirms a judgment from February which converted a suspended sentence that had already been imposed on Navalny in 2014 into a prison sentence.

Judgment against Alexej Navalny: Two and a half years in a prison camp

Only a slight softening of the verdict was made: the appeals court reduced the sentence by six weeks. The judge added six weeks of house arrest, which Navalny had already served, to the sentence. Navalny has to be imprisoned in a prison camp for around two and a half years. The trial in the northeast of Moscow took place under the strictest security precautions.

Navalny was poisoned in August last year. He blames the Kremlin for the poison attack. After receiving treatment in a hospital in Germany, the Kremlin critic returned to Russia in January. He was arrested immediately upon his return.

After the verdict: international criticism and mass protests in Russia

A conviction followed on February 2: Navalny was sentenced to two years and eight months in a prison camp for alleged violations of probation conditions in previous criminal proceedings. The alleged violations of probation conditions include his stay in Germany. He was treated in the Berlin Charité after the poison attack and was there for several weeks in a coma.

The judgments are considered politically motivated and are criticized internationally. In addition, mass protests broke out in Russia in early February after the first verdict was pronounced. The European Court of Human Rights demands the release of the Kremlin critic. (afp / at)