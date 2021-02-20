The court recognized the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny guilty in the case of libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko. On Saturday, February 20, reports TASS…

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on the Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civil position in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of a suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case as legal. At the same time, the oppositionist’s term was reduced by 50 days, taking into account the time he spent under arrest from December 30, 2014 to February 18, 2015. Thus, Navalny will spend 2.5 years in the colony.