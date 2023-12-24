Navalny “found” after 20 days: he is in a penal colony in the Russian Arctic

“We found Alexey Navalny. Now he is (in the penal colony) IK-3 in the Kharp settlement.” He writes like this about X the spokesperson Kira Yarmysh after there had been no news from Navalny for days. “His lawyer saw him today – he adds – Alexey is fine”. From Navalny, now in this penal colony in the far north of Russia, 2,000 kilometers from Moscow, there has been no news since December 6th. It was only known that he was no longer detained in the Ik-6 colony in the Vladimir region. December 18th Navalny – sentenced to 19 years in prison for “extremism” – had not appeared via video link at a court hearing in the town of Kovrovas the dissident's staff had denounced, fueling fears for his fate.

“We found Alexei!”, writes on X also Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny's historical collaborator. And complaint as the so-called penal colony 'Polar Wolf' is one of the most remote in Russia, as “conditions there are brutal”. It is very difficult to reach the area, a permafrost area, and – he underlines – no letters are delivered. For Zhdanov, the desire to isolate the dissident in view of the presidential elections scheduled for March 17 in Russia was clear from the beginning.

