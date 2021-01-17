The Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny has left Germany and is on his way back to Russia. The plane of the airline Pobeda took off with Navalny on board on Sunday afternoon from Berlin airport BER with destination Moscow. After his poisoning has cured, Navalny wants to return to his home country despite the threat of arrest. “Me, arrested? I am innocent,” he said, according to Reuters eyewitnesses, when boarding the plane.

Navalny is one of the leading critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a poison attack in Russia with the nerve warfare agent Novitschok in August, Navalny was treated at the Berlin Charite and then recovered in Germany. The federal government and other western states speak of an attempted murder. The government in Moscow rejects any involvement in the incident.

The opposition leader blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the FSB for the attack in August. And he hopes that after his return to Russia an investigation will be launched into the crime.

Putin rejects Navalny’s allegations

In the meantime, Germany has also answered several requests for legal assistance from the Russian judiciary. In addition, laboratories of the Bundeswehr as well as in France, Sweden and at the Organization for a Ban on Chemical Weapons (OPCW) demonstrated the illegal warfare agent Novitschok. The authorities in Moscow, however, still have doubts about the poisoning. Putin and the FSB had denied the allegations of the attempted murder of the opposition member.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Russia’s best-known opposition member must expect arrest after landing because he is said to have failed to fulfill probation requirements in a previous criminal case. He always pointed out that he was recovering from the attack in Germany and was therefore unable to report personally to the authorities in Moscow. Russia’s law enforcement agency has put him under investigation and is ready to take him into custody.

Navalny is wanted in Russia

Numerous media complained in advance that the airport administration did not want to allow camera teams. Hundreds of people had joined a Facebook group set up especially for Nawalny’s reception, many of whom wanted to go to the airport on Sunday.

Navalny had repeatedly emphasized that the political struggle against the “Putin system” could only be continued in Russia itself – despite the risk of ending up in prison or being killed. Kremlin critics are repeatedly victims of attacks. In 2015, the former Vice Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov was shot near the Kremlin. Navalny is threatened with several criminal proceedings in Russia that have been criticized as politically motivated.

Navalny had been treated in Berlin

Numerous commentators described Navalny’s decision to return to Russia as brave – and a political victory. “The fact that Navalny is not afraid of the worst possible scenario destroys the whole game of the Kremlin,” wrote political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya. In autumn there will be parliamentary elections in Russia, in which the opposition politician wants to break the monopoly of power of the Kremlin party United Russia.

Russia’s best-known opposition activist collapsed on a domestic flight to Moscow after the attack on August 20. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was first treated by Russian doctors and then taken to the Berlin University Clinic Charité on August 22nd. Kremlin chief Putin had approved the rescue flight himself. After his discharge from the Charité, Navalny stayed in Germany for rehab. (dpa)