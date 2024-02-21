Clarify the death of Alexei Navalny and stop the persecution of political dissent. On the recommendation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Russian Federation's ambassador to Italy was summoned today to the Farnesina in relation to the tragic death in prison of the Russian dissident.

Ambassador Alexey Paramonov was told of Italy's expectation that full clarity be made on the circumstances of the death of Navalny, who had been sentenced to prison in very harsh conditions for his political activity and his fight against corruption , we read in a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In line with other European partners, Italy, which defends the inalienable values ​​of freedom and democracy, will continue to invite the Russian Federation to put an end to the unacceptable persecution of political dissent and to guarantee the right to full freedom of expression, without any limitation of civil and political rights.

Tajani

“We want to understand what happened, if there are any responsibilities, when the body will be returned to the family, in short we want to clarify. So we will listen to the Moscow diplomat, as they are doing throughout Europe, to understand and also to give a signal: not freedom and democracy can be suffocated”, Minister Tajani explained, adding: “It is not up to us to interfere in the political life of other countries. But “when freedom is touched, when opponents end up in prison and die, or because they are killed or because they are driven to death, and there is doubt that something is wrong, we have the duty to defend freedom and democracy.”

A decision, that of Rome, which follows – as recalled by Tajani – similar diplomatic moves made by other European capitals. Between yesterday and today, the respective Russian ambassadors were also summoned by Germany, Finland, Spain, Sweden, France and Poland, who asked the diplomatic representatives for clarification on the death of the Russian dissident, requesting a complete and transparent investigation.