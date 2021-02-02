Despite international criticism, the Russian judiciary wants to put the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny in prison for years. A court in the Russian capital Moscow ruled this Tuesday on the application of the prison system to convert the probation sentence imposed in 2014 into a real prison sentence. The Attorney General’s Office supports this. The chairman of the Bundestag human rights committee, Gyde Jensen, said that these were bogus allegations against Navalny, who “bore the signature of the Kremlin from the start,” said Gyde Jensen.

The trial of President Vladimir Putin’s best-known opponent is seen as a new attempt to silence the aggressive opposition. “One thing is clear: this process has also been exposed as a political process in Russia, the protests will continue, regardless of the verdict,” said the FDP politician. Nawalny’s supporters called for solidarity rallies at the courthouse and protests in the country.

The politician barely survived an assassination attempt in Siberia in August using the internationally banned chemical agent Novichok. The 44-year-old blames Putin and agents of the Russian domestic secret service FSB for the attack. Navalny now sees the trial after his return to Russia as the Kremlin’s revenge for not dying. Putin and the FSB had rejected these allegations.

When Navalny recovered from the assassination attempt in Germany, he is said not to have reported to the Russian authorities – as required in an earlier controversial criminal case. The Russian penal system had put him out to be wanted and had him arrested on January 17th after landing in Moscow. A large number of other lawsuits threaten him.

The action had caused international horror. The federal government has repeatedly called for Navalny to be released. Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said the European Court of Human Rights had judged the criminal proceedings against Navalny at the time as “grossly arbitrary”. “Instead of pursuing, suppressing and criminalizing Navalny and his supporters, criminal investigations must finally begin to clear up the poison attack on him,” she demanded.

Russia refuses to investigate because it sees no evidence of poisoning. Several western laboratories, including one from the Bundeswehr, had proven the Novitschok traces beyond any doubt. The EU has therefore imposed sanctions on high-ranking Russian officials. In view of the threat of long-term imprisonment, Nawalny’s team has called on the EU and the USA not to stand idly by the arbitrariness of the judiciary in Russia – and to impose further sanctions. This is already being discussed at EU level.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde is expected in Moscow this Tuesday for talks with her Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov. She currently also chairs the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). At the end of the week, Lavrov will meet in Moscow with the EU foreign affairs officer, Josep Borrell, who had sharply condemned the crackdown on Navalny and dissidents on several occasions. Russia refuses to interfere in its internal affairs. (dpa)