For around three weeks, the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny did not eat anything in a prison camp in protest against inadequate medical care. Now he has declared his hunger strike over.

Moscow – Alexej Navalny *, the Kremlin opponent imprisoned in the Russian prison camp, has announced the end of his three-week hunger strike. In view of “all the circumstances” he was starting to get out of the strike, it said in a message on Friday on his Instagram channel. He also thanked all his supporters who protested for him around the world.

His doctors had previously advised him to start eating again as a matter of urgency. In a letter published by the media on Thursday, Navalny’s doctors appealed to the opposition politician to end his hunger strike * immediately. Should he not continue to eat, it would damage his health further and in the worst case lead to death, it was said. The doctors said they had evaluated the results of the examination.

Navalny had previously been taken to a hospital outside the prison for an examination, according to his team. He was examined in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow. The politician recently complained of back problems, paralysis in the limbs, fever and cough. Navalny now wrote that his demand to see an independent doctor persisted.

Alexej Navalny: Almost 1,800 arrests during protests by supporters

Only on Wednesday did his supporters demand adequate medical care for the 44-year-old in nationwide protests *. According to a group of observers, almost 1,800 people were arrested during the protests. The independent group OVD-Info announced that a total of 1,791 people had been taken into custody during demonstrations in 98 cities by Thursday afternoon.

In St. Petersburg alone, 806 people have been arrested since Wednesday. The Kremlin declined to comment on the numerous arrests. Amnesty International condemned “the crackdown on peaceful demonstrators” and the use of “excessive force” with which the police broke up gatherings. The human rights organization called for the “immediate” release of Nawalny and all demonstrators in police custody.

Alexej Navalny: Security forces are taking action against his supporters

Even in the run-up to the protests with thousands of participants, security forces had taken massive action against Nawalny’s supporters. According to OVD-Info, there were raids and arrests in almost 30 cities. For example, Navalny’s office in St. Petersburg was searched and his confidants Lyubov Sobol and Kira Jarmysch were arrested. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he saw “no reason” to comment on the arrests during the protests: “I am not aware that the rallies were held anywhere in a legal manner.” President Vladimir Putin * televised State of the Union address.

In his almost 80-minute speech, Putin did not mention the protests with a single syllable. Supporters of Alexei Navalny had called for the demonstrations. It is no longer just about his freedom, but “about his life”, wrote the Navalny confidante Leonid Volkov. According to his supporters, the health of the opponent of the Kremlin has recently deteriorated massively. (dpa / AFP)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.