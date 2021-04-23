Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny ended his hunger strike. He wrote about this in Instagram…

Navalny noted that he does not remove the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to him, since he wants to understand how to be treated. “But taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike. According to the rules, it will take the same 24 days and, they say, it is even harder. So wish you luck, ”he added.

Alexei Navalny is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region. On March 31, he went on a hunger strike, complaining of pain in his leg and back and demanding that doctors not from the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) be allowed to see him. The oppositionist was later transferred to a prison hospital, where he was reportedly examined by a therapist, neurosurgeon, neurologist, nutritionist and psychiatrist. He underwent an MRI, an ultrasound scan, an EKG, an examination of the lower extremities, droppers with glucose, proteins and vitamins.

On April 21, uncoordinated actions took place in support of Navalny. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a total of 14.4 thousand people took part in the actions, 6 thousand of them in the capital. As stated in the Public Monitoring Commission, 20 people were detained at the march in Moscow, 15 of them were released from the police by the night of the same day.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Navalny must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.