Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in strange and controversial circumstances in prison last February, died of “arrhythmia”, according to the official version, which is why the authorities “will not open a criminal investigation” into his death, his widow, Yulia, said on Thursday (15), citing a certificate from the Russian Investigative Committee.

“Death occurred due to… arrhythmia. And tell me, how did they discover this arrhythmia during the autopsy? It is impossible to establish a heart rhythm disorder after death and Alexei did not have any heart disease when he was alive,” Yulia Navalnaya wrote on her late husband’s website.

The widow explained that the results of the authorities’ internal investigation were sent to her half a year after Alexei’s death.

“I showed this diagnosis to the doctors I know and they all came to the same conclusion. […] They wrote “arrhythmia” so they could write something. Because people don’t die like that just because,” Yulia denounced.

According to the widow of the deceased opponent, the diagnosis offered by the authorities is “a mockery”.

“It’s yet another rather pathetic attempt to hide the fact that what happened was murder,” Yulia said.

Furthermore, he reported that the Investigative Committee has not yet handed over to Navalny’s family his personal belongings, including a crucifix that the politician wore.

“There is only one explanation for this. Just one. They killed him and now they are trying to erase as much trace as possible,” he said.

Navalny, a staunch opponent of dictator Vladimir Putin who survived an attempted poisoning with the chemical agent Novichok in 2020, died in February in a maximum security prison in Siberia where he had been held since late last year and where he was serving a 19-year sentence for his political activism, according to human rights advocates.

The opposition leader’s widow, who has vowed to continue his fight, places the blame for Navalny’s death squarely on Putin.

On June 4, hundreds of Navalny’s supporters covered his grave in a Moscow cemetery with flowers as a sign of tribute to the dissident, who would have turned 48 that day.