Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison days before his exchange for Chechen Vadim Krasikov, convicted in Germany of the murder of a Georgian citizen, as revealed this Monday (26) by the late political activist's team.

“Navalny should have been released within a few days, as we had reached a decision on his exchange,” Maria Pevchij, a close associate of Navalny, said on Telegram.

Pevchij explained that, in early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin received a proposal to exchange his number one enemy and two other American citizens for Krasikov, who murdered Georgian Zelimjan Jangoshvili in Berlin in August 2019.

“I received confirmation that the negotiations were ongoing and in their final phase on the afternoon of February 15th”, he highlighted, that is, one day before the opponent’s death.

The opponent highlighted that Navalny's supporters spent two years preparing the exchange and accused the American and German authorities of showing little political will.

“Why was Navalny killed now? They made it very clear to Putin that the only way to receive Krasikov is to exchange him for Navalny. 'Oh yes?' thought Putin. 'I don't accept a free Navalny. If they are willing to exchange Krasikov, then we must get rid of the object of exchange'”, pondered Pevchij.

“And Putin knows perfectly well that Alexei Navalny could have beaten him, that Navalny is the future and he is the past (…) Thanks to Navalny, Putin will go down in history as a coward, corrupt and a thief,” he said.

Krasikov's name was mentioned several times by the American press in the possible exchange of Russian citizens for Americans such as Paul Whelan, sentenced to 16 years for espionage.

Furthermore, during the recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin referred to a Russian “patriot”, in a clear reference to Krasikov, as a possible object of exchange for the journalist from Evan Gershkovich, from Wall Street Journal.

The death certificate given to Navalny's mother states that the opposition leader died on February 16 of “natural causes” in the prison known as “Arctic Wolf”, in the autonomous district of Yamalia-Nenets.

This official version was rejected by the opponent's supporters and by the deceased's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who accuse the head of the Kremlin of ordering the murder of their leader.