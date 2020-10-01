Alexei Navalny met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his stay at the Charite clinic in Berlin. He spoke about his conversation with her in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel.

According to Navalny, Merkel knows some of the details of what happened to him better than he does. “The door opened, my doctor and Merkel came in,” he described. The blogger noted that he did not discuss anything secret or sensational with the Chancellor.

In the same interview, Navalny spoke about plans to return to Russia and noted that his main task is to remain “the guy who is not afraid.” “And I’m not afraid!” – he said. According to Spiegel journalists, Navalny jokes and laughs a lot. The blogger is moving, accompanied by security.

Navalny’s meeting with Merkel became known on September 28. The publication of German journalists said that in this way the chancellor showed her solidarity with the Russian and her willingness to “act to the end” in the investigation of what happened to him.

The blogger later confirmed a meeting with the Chancellor. “There was a meeting, but you shouldn’t call it“ secret ”. Rather, a private meeting and conversation with the family, ”he wrote.

Navalny felt unwell on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, and the blogger was hospitalized in the city hospital. He was in a coma for several days, then he was transported to Berlin.

European toxicologists said that traces of a poisonous substance from the Novichok group were found in the patient’s blood and urine, Russian doctors noted that they had not identified any poisons. In September, Navalny was taken out of a coma and discharged.