Alexei Navalny demanded to return his clothes, which were removed from him by doctors in the Omsk hospital, since these things could become important evidence. On Monday, September 21, RBC reports.

“One thing interests me now: my clothes. Namely, the clothes I was wearing on the day of the poisoning, August 20. 30 days of “pre-investigation check” were used to hide this vital piece of evidence. Before they were allowed to take me to Germany, they took all my clothes off and sent me completely naked, ”Navalny wrote on his blog.

The oppositionist drew attention to the fact that 30 days of the pre-investigation check had expired. In this regard, he wanted to get the clothes back, emphasizing that they should be neatly packed in a plastic bag.

On September 19, Navalny posted his second post on Instagram after coming out of a coma. In it, he spoke about the healing process. According to him, until recently he did not recognize people and did not understand how to talk, but now the situation has improved significantly.

Navalny felt unwell during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, where doctors from the Omsk hospital provided assistance for two days. After that, the oppositionist was taken to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. Two and a half weeks later, on September 10, Navalny completely recovered, and on September 14 he was disconnected from the ventilator.

Experts from several European countries said that Navalny was poisoned with a drug from the Novichok group. Russian doctors say they found no traces of the poison in the analyzes. And the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that the German special services could be involved in the story of the possible poisoning.