Blogger Alexei Navalny confirmed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him at the Berlin Charite clinic, where he was being treated. Earlier, the secret visit of the politician was reported by the newspaper Der Spiegel, citing sources.

“There was a meeting, but you shouldn’t call it“ secret ”. Rather, a private meeting and conversation with the family. I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital, ”Navalny wrote on his Twitter microblog on September 28.

At the same time, the interlocutors of Der Spiegel called the visit top secret, without giving details of the meeting. The publication considered this fact a sign of Merkel’s loyalty to Navalny.

Earlier, the German Chancellor called Navalny a victim of an attack carried out with a substance from the Novichok group.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considered such statements by Berlin as another information campaign against Russia, noting that the accusations were not supported by facts.

Alexei Navalny felt unwell during the Tomsk-Moscow flight on 20 August. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, the blogger was taken to the emergency hospital No. 1, and later transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, recalls “Gazeta.ru”…

There, the Russian “found” signs of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. However, Omsk doctors during the examination of the patient did not reveal intoxication with this substance. On September 23, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.