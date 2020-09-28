Alexei Navalny did indeed meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his stay at the Charite clinic in Berlin. He confirmed this information in his Twitter-account.

“There was a meeting, but you shouldn’t call it“ secret ”. Rather, a private meeting and conversation with the family, ”the blogger wrote. He thanked Merkel for the visit and did not give other details.

Earlier, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on a secret visit to Merkel Navalny in the hospital. The publication said that in this way the chancellor showed her solidarity with the Russian and her readiness to “act to the end” in the investigation of what happened to him. According to journalists, Merkel receives reports on the man’s condition every day.

Navalny felt unwell on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. The Russian fell into a coma and spent several days in a city hospital, after which he was transported to Berlin. European toxicologists did tests and said that traces of a toxic substance from the “Novichok” group were found in the patient’s blood and urine. They were also found on a bottle of water, which his relatives took from the room of the Tomsk hotel. Russian doctors noted that they had not identified any poisons. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged. Rehabilitation will take several weeks, after which he plans to return to Russia.