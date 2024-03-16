Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Despite his imprisonment, Putin critic Kara-Mursa predicts an upcoming democratic future for Russia. The face of change, according to Navalny's confidant, is female.

Omsk – The elections in Russia, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, will very likely have the same outcome as previous ones: Wladimir Putin is already considered a certain winner – not least in view of repression and suspected manipulation – and will therefore begin his fifth term in office.

Serious opposing candidates were not admitted, most of them Critics of the Kremlin leader are in exile, imprisoned or dead. While the sham election in Russia leads to protests and arrests, imprisoned Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa still seems to have hope.

Kremlin critic survived poison attacks – now Navalny confidant writes from Russian penal colony

Kara-Mursa is a confidant of the man who died in the prison camp a few weeks ago Alexei Navalny. The journalist and politician survived two poison attacks and was imprisoned for treason after the start of the Ukrainian war sentenced to 25 years in prison. Kara-Mursas has been locked up in a Siberian high-security prison in Omsk since September last year. From there he writes letters – most recently to the exiled medium Meduza, which is banned in Russia. Despite his solitary confinement, the Putin critic still believes in democracy in his home country.

The imprisoned opposition figure is sure that Russia will become a democracy. He and Navalny often talked about the fact that Russia would one day be a “normal European country”. Kara-Mursa even has hope that this will happen in the foreseeable future.

It is important that the Russian population recognizes that this change is in their hands. The current system under Vladimir Putin is based on “fear, apathy and the atomization of society,” he wrote Meduza. The sooner Russian society no longer accepts this situation as a given, the sooner Russia's democratic future can begin. The Russian historian explained that the stories of other once authoritarian countries have proven this.

Kremlin critic and confidant of the late Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Mursa, in court in Moscow. © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

“Complete absence of women”: Navalny confidante predicts female change

Kara-Mursa also writes about Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny and currently the face of many opposition movements in Russia. Could she replace Navalny as a politician and unite Russia? He has “absolutely no doubt” about that. In addition to the non-democratic elections and the censored media, the political conditions in Russia are also due to an “almost complete absence of women in important political roles”. In general, this is characteristic of authoritarian systems, the Kremlin critic emphasized. In his opinion, the face of democratic change in Russia is therefore female.

Elections in Russia: Kara-Mursa with clear hope for an end to the Putin regime

He already sees room for this change in these elections in Russia. Like Navalny's widow, Kara-Mursa called for the so-called “lunch against Putin”. The idea: All critics of the current government gather at the polling stations at 12 p.m. on the last election day and thus demonstrate unity and presence. If he had the right to vote, he would “cross out all four boxes and write: NAWALNY.” He hopes that many people will take part in protests during the upcoming elections to show “how many people there are in Russia who understand everything and don't give up.”

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow in 2013 with his wife Julija. © Imago / ITAR-TASS

Kara-Mursa also communicated clear thoughts from his imprisonment about Navalny's death. Navalny's death once again confirmed what many people have known for a long time: “There is a murderer at the top of our country. “Vladimir Putin has brought death with him in the 25 years of his rule,” he wrote. Kara-Mursa and Navalny were once neighbors and exchanged political ideas until the very end. (nbe)