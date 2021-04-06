The Russian prison authorities reinforced the security scheme in the prison in which Alexéi Navalny is located in the face of a call for protest. His collaborators and supporters report that the Kremlin critic has a fever, flu symptoms and that his health has deteriorated considerably. At least two allies of the opponent were arrested.

This Tuesday, April 6, the Russian authorities affirmed that the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalny would receive medical attention like any other prisoner, if necessary, but declined to comment on his state of health.

On Monday, the ‘Izvestia’ newspaper reported that the Kremlin critic had said he had a fever and a cough, and was later transferred to a sick ward.

The opposition leader announced a hunger strike last week because, according to him, they were not offering him the necessary care and medicine for pain in his back and leg. Given the lack of action inside the prison, this Tuesday a demonstration was called in the town of Pokrov, where Navalny is imprisoned, to demand that he be allowed to see a trusted specialist.

The response of the prison authorities was to reinforce their deployment in the prison where the politician is being held. As part of the new scheme, they located a checkpoint 100 meters from the prison, blocking the road.

In the midst of the convocation of Navalny’s followers, the police arrested the doctor Anastasiya Vasilyeva and another protester in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

Officers locate a checkpoint in front of the IK-2 Penitentiary in Pokrov, Russia, where the opposition Alexéi Navalny is being held. © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Among the followers outside the prison was also Antonina Romanova, who came there to show her solidarity. “I think he is innocent. I am totally on his side,” the woman told Reuters.

One of the officers at the entrance spoke about the security of the opponent: “He is now under a special regime,” she said without giving more details.

With Reuters