After the attack on the Kremlin critic Navalny, Trump waived punitive measures against Moscow. The new US President Biden is now taking a different course.

Washington, DC – The US is imposing sanctions on Russia over the controversial detention of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny *. This was announced by government officials in Washington on Tuesday. Accordingly, several high-ranking state officials are affected. The punitive measures are based on the sanctions that the EU recently initiated.

It is the first American sanctions in this case since the new US President Joe Biden * took office. His predecessor Donald Trump * had refrained from punitive measures against Moscow in the Navalny case. The US sanctions came on Tuesday in coordinated action with the EU. Moscow reacted critically and declared that the West’s action would be ineffective.

Because of the poison attack on Navalny on August 20, 2020 *, the EU had already imposed entry and property bans on people suspected of being responsible from President Vladimir Putin * last year. Russia then reciprocated by banning senior officials from entering the country, but did not disclose the names.

Alexej Navalny: Further EU sanctions against Russia – US sanctions will follow shortly afterwards

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the US, the EU announced further punitive measures against high-ranking Russian state officials. The Russian attorney general Igor Krasnow and the head of the central investigation committee, Alexander Bastrykin, are affected. In addition, the sanctions are directed against the chief of the prison service, Alexander Kalashnikov, and the commander of the National Guard, Viktor Solotov.

According to the AFP, according to a US government official, sanctions are being imposed on “seven high-ranking Russian government officials”. In addition, export restrictions against Russia are to be enacted. Details should be announced later.

Representatives of the US government initially did not reveal the names of those affected by their sanctions on Tuesday. However, they emphasized that the punitive measures essentially mirrored those of the Europeans. The further course of action will also be coordinated closely with the European allies. It is a matter of holding Russia accountable for the attack on Navalny and for his imprisonment. The government representatives emphasized that the Biden administration was taking a generally different course towards Moscow.

Notwithstanding international demands for his release, a Russian court upheld Navalny’s sentence on 20 February to several years in a prison camp. According to calculations by his lawyers, he could be released in around two and a half years in the summer of 2023. The Russian judiciary is accusing Navalny of a probation violation in a previous criminal case while he was recovering from the poison attack * in Germany. The judgment is criticized in the West as politically motivated.

Alexej Navalny is said to be in the penal camp by now – Russia is responding to sanctions

The 44-year-old is said to have been transferred to the Pokrov penal colony around 100 kilometers east of Moscow in the Vladimir region. However, there has not yet been any official confirmation.

The Russian government dismissed the EU and US sanctions on Tuesday as ineffective. It is time to think about whether this policy is effective, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the Interfax agency in Moscow. "The answer is obvious: This policy is not achieving its goals." Russia repeatedly emphasizes that it will not be impressed by the sanctions imposed by the EU and the USA in the course of numerous conflicts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced counter-sanctions. (dpa / AFP)