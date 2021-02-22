European Union foreign ministers gave the green light on Monday for new sanctions against senior Russian officials, in a largely symbolic response to the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Although the agreement does not yet mention names, the inclusion of oligarchs or big businessmen is ruled out.

The foreign ministers of the European Union decided this Monday, February 22, to adopt new sanctions against senior Russian officials for the imprisonment of the opposition Alexei Navalny, according to the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas.

In a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels, a “political agreement” was reached for new targeted sanctions. “Relations with Russia are at a low point, there is no other word to define it, Maas said on Monday. Therefore, today we have decided to impose more sanctions and make a list of specific people,” he added.

The sanctions would be directed against four senior officials close to Putin

However, no names were publicly given at the end of the meeting. “They will be selective, proportionate and legally based sanctions,” said one of the diplomats.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, on September 19, 2020, following the alleged poisoning he suffered in late August. © @navalny

However, according to the Reuters agency and citing a diplomat, the new travel bans and the assets freeze will be directed against four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions are targeting Alexander Bastrykin, whose Investigative Committee is in charge of investigations of the main crimes and reports directly to the Russian president. Bastrykin is already subject to British sanctions on human rights.

Also Igor Krasnov, who became Russia’s attorney general a year ago, accused of giving Putin greater leeway to maintain his influence after his presidential term expires in 2024.

The third official on this provisional list would be Viktor Zolotov, head of Russia’s National Guard, who publicly threatened Navalny in September 2018.

Finally, the fourth and last man in the EU’s sights is Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the federal prison service (FSIN).

Some sanctions far from the demands of Navalny’s allies

The sanctions should be directed at “the police and judiciary officials responsible for the unacceptable treatment of Alexei Navalny,” declared Austrian diplomat Alexander Schallenberg. “It is not possible to punish the oligarchs. We can only act against civil servants and only if we have evidence,” stressed the head of Luxembourg diplomacy, Jean Asselborn.

EU governments in effect claim that sanctions against senior state officials can better withstand legal challenges, while it is more difficult to demonstrate the involvement of company executives in any human rights abuse.

Before the EU meeting, Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s top aides, said that sanctions against the oligarchs could be a way to weaken Putin. © Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

The proposed sanctions fall far short of the demands of Navalny’s allies, who have drawn up a list of 35 people, including members of the Russian business elite.

But they celebrated the European decision: “Even if it is too little, it is the first time that personal sanctions have been applied in relation to human rights violations. Even after Navalny was poisoned, the discourse was whether or not to apply sanctions. Now the debate has moved to what kind of sanctions should be applied. It shows that the situation is going in the right direction, “said Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s top lawyers.

Before the meeting, the Kremlin had issued a warning to Europeans, assuring that Moscow is “prepared to react” in the event of a “new round of restrictive, unilateral and illegitimate measures”, according to the Russian ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov. .

Pressure in Europe for new sanctions has increased since Moscow expelled German, Polish and Swedish diplomats on February 5 without notifying the EU foreign policy chief, who was visiting Moscow at the time.

Navalny was detained after returning to Moscow last month from Germany, where he was recovering from poisoning in August. The political opponent claims that the Kremlin was behind the attack and intended to kill him, accusations Russia denies.

The leader was jailed on February 2 for violating the terms of probation in what he said was a politically motivated conviction. Last Saturday he lost the appeal.

With AFP and Reuters