The Kremlin spokesman downplayed the sanctions applied yesterday by the European Union and the United States against senior Russian officials. Western powers accuse the Russian authorities of poisoning and trying to assassinate the opposition Alexei Navalny. The critic’s lawyers met him in a maximum security prison in Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on Wednesday, March 3, that Russia will respond to the United States and the European Union to the extent that best suits its interests. “Of course it is impossible not to apply the principle of reciprocity,” Peskov told reporters.

This was the response to the decision made by the United States on Tuesday to sanction seven senior Russian officials and 14 entities, in a coordinated action with the European Union. The European bloc, for its part, sanctioned four officials close to President Vladimir Putin. The measures came after they concluded that Russian authorities poisoned and attempted to assassinate Russian opposition Alexei Navalny.

The Kremlin critic collapsed in the middle of a commercial flight in Siberia at the end of August 2020. After receiving care for a couple of days in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transferred by ambulance plane to Berlin, Germany, where he arrived in a coma. There he recovered and stayed for five months. European laboratories concluded that Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon. Russia denies any kind of involvement and says it has no proof that Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Alexei Navalny is arrested upon arrival from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack Alexander NEMENOV AFP / File

The opponent returned to Moscow on January 17 and he was arrested as soon as he landed. He was charged with violating the terms of a prison sentence and was later sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzlement. The West calls for his immediate release.

US sanctions are “absurd”: Kremlin

The Kremlin spokesman said that the United States sanctions have no effect on the appointed senior officials because by law, and due to the sensitivity of their positions, they are not allowed to leave Russia, have property abroad or hold bank accounts. foreign. “This is practically doubling the restrictions these people face under Russian law, nothing more,” Peskov said.

Therefore, the official insisted that these measures only distance governments. “We consider these decisions to be absurd, unjustified and, more importantly, have no effect or meaning,” said the Kremlin spokesman. According to Peskov, the sanctions will have a destructive effect on Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday that the West’s decisions were aimed at interfering with Russia’s internal affairs and that Moscow would respond, “though not necessarily symmetrically.”

Navalny was able to meet with his lawyers in prison

Since his return to the country, Alexei Navalny has pointed out that the charges against him have been fabricated, a claim that the Russian authorities deny. The opponent was denied bail during the case and his appeal was also denied. His followers denounce violations of due process.

For her part, Navalny has had obstacles in meeting privately with her attorneys. That impediment ended on Wednesday, when the Kremlin critic met with his defenders in the prison where he is being held, in the Vladimir region, an oblast about 170 kilometers northeast of Moscow. Navalny was transferred to this jail on Sunday to serve his sentence.

With Reuters