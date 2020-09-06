The dispute over the Navalny case is escalating: International Minister Maas is not ruling out a cease to Nord Stream 2 – Moscow accuses Berlin of delaying the investigation. The Greens say that one should not enable “the Kremlin to proceed murderous by means of Europe”.

International Minister Heiko Maas is growing stress on Russia to assist resolve the poisoning of Russian Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny. And addresses a subject that the federal authorities has to date averted.

I.n the dispute over the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the tone between Germany and Russia is intensifying. Moscow accused the federal authorities of delaying the investigation on Sunday.

“Berlin is delaying the investigation that it itself is asking for. On function? “Mentioned the spokeswoman for the Russian International Ministry, Maria Sakharova. For his half, Federal International Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) referred to as on the Kremlin to make clear and didn’t rule out a sanction to cease the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline undertaking.

“If there aren’t any contributions to the investigation on the Russian aspect within the subsequent few days, we must focus on a solution with our companions,” mentioned Maas. “Once we take into consideration sanctions, they need to be as focused as attainable.”

Berlin didn’t reply to a request for authorized help from the Russian public prosecutor’s workplace on August 27, the Ministry spokeswoman mentioned in Moscow on the net service Fb.

“Pricey Mr. Maas, if the German authorities is severe about what you might have mentioned, it needs to be interested by responding to a request from the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Workplace as quickly as attainable,” mentioned Sakharova. “Thus far we aren’t positive whether or not Germany isn’t enjoying a double sport,” she added.

Maas mentioned within the “Bild am Sonntag”: “I don’t hope that the Russians will drive us to alter our stance on Nord Stream 2.” Thus far, the federal authorities had a hyperlink between the Navalny case and the German-Russian gas project averted.

Concerning a cease of the virtually accomplished pipeline, Maas mentioned that it will additionally hurt German and European corporations: “Anybody who calls for this should pay attention to the implications. Greater than 100 corporations from twelve European international locations are concerned in Nord Stream 2, round half of them from Germany. “

Protection Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was open to sanctions in opposition to Russia on Sunday, together with the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline. “I’ve all the time mentioned that Nord Stream 2 isn’t a undertaking near my coronary heart,” mentioned the CDU chief. “It was all the time clear to me that the respectable safety pursuits of the Central Japanese European states and the Ukraine have to be taken into consideration. ”

Different events additionally referred to as for an exit from the pipeline undertaking or at the least a assessment. “We can’t enable the Kremlin to proceed murderous by means of Europe,” mentioned Manuel Sarrazin, spokesman for Japanese European coverage for the Greens parliamentary group, WELT.

“The Putin System” and his “Mafia Strategies”

The “use of a chemical weapon in a single’s personal nation” exhibits how a lot each measure has been misplaced. “These mafia strategies help the Putin system, identical to the earnings from North Stream 2 does,” Sarrazin mentioned.

FDP overseas coverage skilled Alexander Count Lambsdorff mentioned WELT that after the assault on Navalny there needs to be “no simple continuation of Nord Stream 2”. “It takes a moratorium, a halt to development exercise, till the case is resolved.”

Sharp criticism of such issues got here from the Left Occasion. The “ultimatum” from Maas to Russia was “a low level in German overseas coverage,” mentioned Sevim Dagdelen, chairwoman of the parliamentary group within the International Affairs Committee. “It’s stunning how compliant Mr. Maas is pushing for Trump to cease Nord Stream 2.”