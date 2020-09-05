Federal government, EU and NATO: All want to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin. But the chances are slim. One expert therefore finds the announcements “hypocritical”.

The case of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is causing outrage in many countries.

The federal government and the EU are also considering tough reactions. But how can Vladimir Putin be dealt with?

Experts make a bleak forecast. In view of this, Angela Merkel’s actions are sometimes rated as “hypocritical”.

Berlin / Moscow – If Alexei Navalny * or Yegor Zhukov – or before Viktor Skripal and the Pussy riot activist Pyotr Verilov: Oppositionists live in Vladimir Putin’s Russia shockingly dangerous *. This is outrageous to some European states: the call for consequences for the Putin government is clearly audible these days.

Other operations too alleged perpetration of Russia anger the West: Be it the Tiergarten murder in Berlin, a hacker attack on the Bundestag, the shooting down of the MH17 machine, the annexation of Crimea, the dispute over possible election interference in the USA. From the point of view of some observers, the measure is full. But there is a very practical problem: how can Germany and the EU react at all? Answers are rare. And wherever they are, they are not very edifying.

Navalny case: Expert clearly sees Putin’s guilt – and rates Merkel’s reaction as “hypocritical”

Shortly after the Navalny case became known, the former Russia Commissioner of the Federal Government, Gernot Erler (SPD), in the Daily Topics states that the possibilities are – apart from Expressions in sharp diplomatic style – limited. Especially when there is no solid evidence. And according to most experts, they are not to be expected. One could call on Russian politicians Damage to Russia’s reputation point out, explained Erler. That shows “quite an effect”.

On Friday the was even more gloomy Historian and secret service expert Wolfgang Krieger in the taz. Unlike some left-wing politicians, he does not doubt that Putin is responsible for the crime. “I can’t imagine anything like this happening without his consent,” said Krieger in the conversation. If that were not the case, it would mean that the former KGB man Putin “has lost control of the secret services”.

Sharper Statements and demands from the West On the other hand, the expert believes that “Hypocritical”. At least insofar as “you want to pretend to your own public that the West or the Federal government Opportunities to influence Russia ”. This is exactly what is “complete nonsense”: “Russia is a great power that even Merkel cannot dictate what to do.” I am worried Chancellor Angela Merkel * probably also about them Baltic Sea pipeline – and that the mood in the German population could change.

I sign every word of @n_roettgen. It is remarkable that such a clear edge is shown from within the Union. After all, Merkel’s reluctance to make Putin great. But there is real hope that things will soon change significantly in terms of foreign policy. https://t.co/mkH7KW6uzj – Christoph Giesa 🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Christophgiesa) September 4, 2020

Putin in the Navalny case: Russia in a “more comfortable position” than in 2014

She named another aspect world in an article also published on Friday. Because even in the case of sanctions, Putin has it in the face of Currency reserves at record levels of $ 600 billion managed to get to arm financially against the West. “The government is in a more comfortable position, it is less geopolitically vulnerable,” said analyst Chris Weafer the sheet.

Putin had made the right bet with a restrictive debt policy and the reallocation of Russian foreign exchange reserves into gold. Russia is thus in a much more comfortable position than it was in 2014 when it was because of the Crimean annexation sanctions gave.

Navalny case: Putin “went a step too far” – but the basic problem remains

So what remains to be done? According to the world there remains one lever above all: the Dissatisfaction of the Russian population. Because western imports are due to the Putin’s economic policy considerations been replaced by domestic products.

A short-term solution does not seem to be found here. This is how Krieger sees it: The most recent events are true also harmful for Putin. “He has gone a step too far when it comes to his own interests. But that doesn’t change the fundamental problem. “(fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.