The Chancellor took Russia to court more harshly than ever before. But there were no consequences. Not much can be expected from NATO in this regard either. There is only one field in which this conflict can be resolved.

After the poison attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, NATO called on Russia to allow an “impartial” international investigation. Moscow must “fully disclose” its program on the Novichok neurotoxin, said Secretary General Stoltenberg.

George F. Kennan, the father of containment policy vis-à-vis the Soviet Union, warned the West decades ago that foreign policy must not be “the grimacing of public opinion” – especially not with regard to Russia. Moscow has a flair for empty threats, empty phrases and the verbalism of hastiness.

The Kremlin knows how to expose the sounding emptiness as such and to counter it with well thought-out tactics. The West is often not up to it. Europeans have forgotten how to think strategically. And the Americans? Well, they don’t think at all at the moment – or only of themselves.

After the Chancellor went to court with Russia as harshly as she never did before, one might have expected that a policy of small steps would now be followed by cleverly devised penalties. However: So far, people have decided to cut their faces in the mirror of public opinion. NATO called its foreign ministers together. Her general secretary threatened grandmotherly “This will have consequences”, but no one is wondering whether the Western military pact is the right body.

What should NATO do? Threaten with war? Suspend the already asleep NATO-Russia Council? Transfer troops to the Baltic states? Those who show their teeth but cannot bite should never forget that there is a gap behind them. NATO even revealed this at the end of its session when it sternly stated that Russia had to answer serious questions. Vladimir Putin will shiver with fear.

The art of crisis diplomacy is based on always viewing threats as potential possibilities and leaving the opponent in the dark about the extent of what is threatening him. If you leave out the big hammer, NATO has no way of making this kind of threat. So the conflict must be resolved exclusively in the field of politics.

The EU is written on it. As an economic power, it has the appropriate tools. Can she talk to Putin? A person who is used to commanding finds it difficult to learn how to negotiate, because negotiating means recognizing your limited power. So it is only possible with solid warnings. Should Russia block itself, it must expect the end of Nord Stream 2. But it is hard to believe that the federal government will agree to it. In contrast to her Sunday speeches about Europe, she is as selfish on this issue with European partners as Trump is with his allies. So all that remains is cutting the face.