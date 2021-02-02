Nikolai Zuev, deputy chairman of the Moscow POC, said that opposition politician Alexei Navalny could be transferred to a penal colony in the Central Federal District, reports RIA News…

“Alexei Navalny should be transferred to a correctional colony at his place of residence. But since there are no general regime colonies in Moscow, Navalny can be transported to some nearest region, to one of the colonies of the Central Federal District, ”he said.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow, within the framework of a visiting session in the Moscow City Court, decided to satisfy the FSIN’s petition and replace Alexei Navalny with a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case for 3.5 years in prison.

At the same time, the court decided to set off the time spent by Navalny under house arrest into the term of imprisonment.