Navalny, all parties say yes to the candlelight procession promoted by Action after the controversy

Is the League pro-Putin? “Yes, I think so. Today less openly than before due to pure political calculation. As a European parliamentarian Salvini said that he would have given back two Mattarellas for half Putin and wore the t-shirt with his face”. Action leader Carlo Calenda says this to 'Corriere della Sera', who has launched a demonstration for Aleksei Navalny tomorrow in the Capitol in which all the parties (including the Northern League) have joined. Calenda recalls the words of the deputy secretary of the League Crippa on Navalny: “'Let's wait', 'we understand'. He was detained beyond the Arctic Circle, he was taken for a walk at minus 50 degrees. What do we still have to wait to understand the danger ?”, he asks, underlining that “if Trump wins and disengages from NATO, we could arrive at a direct confrontation. To avoid this it is urgent to equip ourselves with a European army, with better coordination of European defense. And instead I see a lack of understanding “, he adds. “Meloni has maintained a straight line. But Putin's unaware supporters are spreading, sometimes cloaked in peace flags.”

THEinitially the indication had been that of 'silence', then the 5 Star Movement also dissolved the hesitation and joined the initiative launched via social media by Carlo Calenda following the death of Alexei Navalny. In extremis also the adhesion of the League which turns the torchlight procession in the Capitol, on Monday at 6.30pm, into a totally bipartisan demonstration with the adhesion of all the political forces.

The first to join was Elly Schlein and gradually also the other opposition forces from Più Europa with Riccardo Magi, at Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra with Angelo Bonelli at Italia Viva with Raffaella Paita. Meanwhile, the first adhesions have also come forward from the majority: Forza Italia, Noi Moderati. Then Brothers of Italy with Giovanni Donzelli. At 6.30 pm only M5S and Lega were missing but the party of Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Salvini also joined shortly.

In the evening Calenda sends the list of participants via Twitter. In addition to the majority and opposition parties there are also CGIL, CSL and UIL. “On Monday at 6.30 pm in Capitol Square we remember Navalny and his battle for freedom. All the parties have joined. Perhaps it is the first time in the recent history of our country. Come and spread the word. Long live Navalny, Long live freedom”, the comment social media of the Action leader.